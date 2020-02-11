Three North Pole men have been tapped as potentials to replace former District 3 Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson, who resigned last month to explore a potential job with the state.
The three finalists from a group of about six candidates are all from the open district covering much of the North Pole area.
The three candidates were interviewed individually Friday by a group of district officials. The group involved North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill, who represented the North Pole area alongside Wilson for more than a decade.
For one candidate — Mike Prax — public office isn’t new. Prax served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly years ago and has been involved as a citizen in borough politics ever since, he says. Prax and his two competitors were called in individually and given a few minutes to present themselves in a sort of speech format, he said.
“Then they just had some questions about our positions on issues and some of the important party platform stuff,” Prax said. “I think I did pretty good. There were six candidates, all of whom would have been just fine. I just have been more active politically.”
Prax was involved in campaigning for Gov. Mike Dunleavy and since then says he has remained closely aligned with many of the governor’s political positions as well as his possible predecessor should he get the bid.
“I’m closely aligned with Dunleavy, and I think I’m a little more in touch than a lot of people out there. We didn’t do a lot of campaigning out in District 3 but the governor got 73% of the vote, so I think I’m pretty closely in line with district political stances also,” Prax said. “Tammie has been a great representative, and we’re pretty politically aligned.”
If chosen for the seat, Prax says he anticipates he will end up in the House Republican Minority caucus based on his political leanings.
“The budget of course is the big one for me,” Prax said, noting he supports cutting the budget and is against any implementation of new taxes. “That just won’t work. The math doesn’t add up. If you don’t control spending, we’re just pushing off the inevitable. We just have to figure out how to get along with less reliance on the state. It’s not going to be fun, but it’s just something we’ve got to do.”
Prax said he plans to follow the governor’s lead on the issue of the Permanent Fund dividend.
One of Prax’s competitors is Thomas Studler, chief of staff for Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico.
This would be Studler’s first elected office but certainly not his first run in with complicated budgets.
“I was deputy manager for a Fortune 500 company and looked into budgets during my time with the Department of Homeland Security as well,” Studler said. “I had to find efficiencies there too.”
Studler is a proponent of “striking a balance” between additional budget cuts and other sources of revenue for the state to make up for government spending.
He did not elaborate on which areas of the budget could stand to be further cut nor what types of additional revenue he might consider.
As far as the PFD goes, Studler said he hopes to be able to continue paying a full dividend according to the 1982 statute as Dunleavy seeks to do this year, but the payment likely will depend on the state’s continuing relationship with oil.
“I’m more of a full PFD person than not. Quite frankly the whole statute has been working fine,” Studler said. “Granted, should oil prices become a problem and continue to sink, we might need to rethink that.”
The staffer said he was humbled by the process but he thinks he has an advantage based on his nine years of experience working as legislative staff.
“I know how it works, and I respect it,” Studler said Monday. “I know how the bills move and how to move things through the committees. I get the process.”
The third candidate to be submitted for the final review process is Fred Villa, former associate vice president of workforce programs at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. While this would be Villa’s first political seat, he has served in a number of industry positions over the years including Alaska Teamsters Local 959, Ahtna Native Corporation, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the North Pole Refinery owned by MAPCO, Williams, and Flint Hills. Villa was unable to be reached for comment by end of business Monday.
The next step in the process will involve individual sit downs between the governor and the three candidates after which point Dunleavy will send his selected candidate to the House Republicans for approval.
