Fairbanks shoppers will be required to don face masks at several national retail chains as more large corporations issue mandates to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Kroger Company tweeted that face masks will be required in its stores starting next week. A customer service associate at Fred Meyer West confirmed the policy issued by Kroger is applicable to Fred Meyer stores in Alaska. Kroger is the parent company of Fred Meyer.
“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks,” the tweet states.
Kroger’s tweet on Wednesday came just hours after Walmart announced it would require face masks in its stores nationwide, including Sam’s Club, starting Monday.
A blog post by Dacona Smith, Walmart’s chief operating officer, and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer of Sam’s Club, cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states that face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” the post reads.
“We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC,” it continues. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
Walmart indicated it would provide masks to customers who do not have one while each store would have a “health ambassador” stationed near the entrance who would assist customers with issues or questions. The health ambassador will be wearing a black polo-style shirt to make them easily identifiable.
On Thursday, Target and drug store chains CVS and Walgreens, which has a store in Fairbanks, jumped in, issuing mask policies for their stores nationwide. Target’s policy goes into effect Aug. 1 while the CVS and Walgreens mask policies kick in Monday. Anchorage and Wasilla are home to several CVS stores and Targets.
Earlier this week, coffee giant Starbucks and electronics retailer Best Buy announced customers in their stores will be required to wear masks. Those policies went into effect Wednesday nationwide. Clothing retailer Kohl’s also put forth a mask mandate, which goes into effect Monday. Costco put its mask requirement into place in early May. Kohl’s and Best Buy stores are found in Anchorage.
Messages left with Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, were not immediately returned Thursday. Fairbanks is home to two Safeway stores, neither of which have a mask policy for customers.
Marisa Sharrah, president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, touched on face masks Wednesday while responding to inquiries about COVID-19 safety at Golden Days, a summer celebration of Fairbanks’ gold rush past, which is this weekend.
“We know there are many opinions about mask wearing in our community,” she said. “We respectfully ask guests to wear a mask when in public. As a business advocacy organization, we are unabashedly pro-business, and we’re confident face coverings and distancing measures are the best way to reduce the spread and minimize the negative impacts to businesses and jobs.”
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public and when around people who do not live in the same household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.