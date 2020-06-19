The Alaska Federation of Natives has announced the Alaska Speaker of the House will deliver the keynote address for this year’s AFN Convention.
The organization announced Thursday that Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, will deliver the keynote address at the 54th AFN Convention in Anchorage in October.
AFN is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Alaska Natives on local, federal and state levels. The annual convention brings together delegates to discuss politics, engage with their communities and share feedback.