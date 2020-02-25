Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 is now in full swing, with roughly 900 Air and Army National Guardsmen from 15 states running drills across Alaska. The exercise provides “opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in Arctic environments," according to a National Guard news release, and much of the activity is happening in the Fairbanks area.
On Tuesday, a collection of buildings at Fort Wainwright that are used as a “mock village” for training had been converted into a town center for a search and extraction scenario. Amy Schwalber, who is serving as contract support to the Alaska National Guard to conduct the exercises for Arctic Eagle 2020, explained that they were simulating an aircraft crash resulting in casualties and contamination.
“So we had casualties that we have to find, rescue, and then decontaminate, and do some medical triage on,” Schwalber said. “We have search and extraction professionals, folks who can identify when there’s a hazard, we have decontamination folks, we have specialty canines to help people know where to look to do extractions.”
Participants with fake injuries were hustled through medical tents for decontamination; meanwhile, others practiced using dogs to search buildings.
Fairbanks residents have started spotting training activities taking place at other locations around Fairbanks, including the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, where civil support teams were practicing Tuesday morning.
“The civil support teams identity when there’s chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear stuff. They go out and test it and say ‘Yes, that’s bad over there’,” Schwalber said. “We have five different states’ civil support teams out there right now. We also had FBI, Department of Energy, Fairbanks Fire Department, and I think North Pole Fire Department.”
