School administrators and education officials outlined fears, concerns and a tentative plan for launching the school year in a few weeks amid a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide during a House Education Committee hearing Thursday morning.
The state of Alaska has ordered 150,000 surgical masks for the upcoming school year. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 20 in the Fairbanks district.
The Alaska Department of Education has left planning largely up to each school district in order to account for significant differences between demographics, geography and structure.
Some of the more urban school districts, including Anchorage, will begin the school year entirely online, while others like the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, are planning to begin with partial in-person and partial distance education. This will allow for smaller class sizes and spaced out desks to maintain physical distancing.
For remote school districts, such as the Yukon-Koyukuk School District, schools may in some instances be only one room, making physical distancing much more difficult. The district has nine schools ranging in size from 12 to 90 students, according to Kerry Boyd, the district’s superintendent.
Boyd said her schools will be opening five days a week on a full-time schedule but that students will be organized into cohorts of eight to 10 students in order to account for as much distance in classrooms as possible. Using other common space areas in schools will be necessary in some instances, Boyd said.
Distance and online instruction was not available for the remote school district when schools closed in March due to gaps in technology available to schools and families.
Teachers, after quarantining for two weeks following arrival in the communities, will be doing daily temperature and symptom checks for students attending school.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted in a presentation to the committee that school-age children are less likely to get the virus or be affected by the virus if contracted but do have the potential to transmit it to adults either working at the school or parenting them at home.
“We see this every year when schools open back up, we see an uptick in other respiratory diseases and we know that school can be an effective place for transmission of other highly contagious diseases,” she said.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District officials issued new guidance for beginning the school year in an email sent to parents and teachers Wednesday evening, most notably requiring that all students and all teachers wear masks or cloth face coverings at all times while at school.
Other elements of the plan include policies for regular sanitation of playground equipment and technology as well as plans for transportation on school buses and extra-curricular activities.
All plans for the upcoming school year will remain in flux as more information on the virus becomes available and as the state officials observe ongoing case counts.
An example of this is the recent announcement from the Anchorage School District that it will be shifting to all-online school to start the school year, a significant shift from a previous plan of part online, part in-person. The shift was announced in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins, a member of the Education Committee, described the upcoming school year as a balancing act. Hopkins serves as a unified service director for the National Education Association-Alaska in the legislative off-season.
“The hard work that our school districts have been putting in to keep the physical and mental health of their students, staff and communities safe was apparent in their planning,” Hopkins said following the meeting. “Now, we must ensure that we move forward with the best on the ground medical information available. This will be a practice in understanding, flexibility and equitable opportunities as the school year progresses.”
