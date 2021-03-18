Alaska’s chief economist predicts that the state tourism industry will not fully recover until 2024, with revenues from other industries also below forecasts due to an economic recession related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tourism companies are expected to show very large losses,” chief economist Daniel R. Stickel told the Senate Finance Committee. “Another large year of no cruise ships for summer 2021 is built into this forecast.”
On Wednesday, Stickel re-emphaized in an interview with the News-Miner that the presentation before lawmakers is a forecast and is subject to change, based on many factors.
“The path of the COVID recovery is really uncertain,” Stickel said.
The most recent employment numbers from the Department of Labor underscore a struggling economy.
In January 2021, monthly employment data shows that 23,000 fewer people were employed in Alaska, a 7% decrease from January 2020.
“We still have not fully recovered, with the biggest losses in leisure, hospitality, transportation, oil and gas,” Stickel told the committee.
But there are reasons for optimism and signs of economic recovery, he said.
The Alaska Department of Revenue’s spring revenue forecast is higher from the fall forecast, which is largely due to improved prices for oil and increased oil production.
Oil price per barrel for Alaska’s North Slope is forecast to average $53.05 for fiscal 2021 and projected to rise to an average of $61 in fiscal 2022, as the recovery in the oil market continues.
Oil production is expected to rise by 4,700 barrels per day (from fall to spring) in fiscal 2021 and by more than 20,000 barrels per day (from fall to spring) for fiscal 2022.
Overall, the state expects to receive roughly $800 million more in revenue in fiscal 2021 and 2022 than originally forecast.
“The primary driver (is) the price of oil,” Alaska Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney said.
Alaska companies that have taken a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic also can expect some tax relief.
Under the federal CARES Act, companies are allowed to “carry back” net operating losses for tax years 2018-2020.
Businesses can refile tax returns to reflect losses. The act also enables companies to “accelerate” certain minimum tax refunds into tax year 2019.
For fiscal 2021-22 those refunds will total $104 million from non-oil and gas corporate income tax collections, in projected dollars of unrestricted revenue, meaning funds not designated for specific state programs.
For fiscal 2021-22, in the area of oil and gas corporate income tax collections, companies are expected to receive $58.2 million in refunds, as a result of operating losses primarily due to COVID-19.
Even with the projected refunds, total tax dollars from companies unrelated to the gas and oil industry will be $26 million higher this fiscal year than previously projected.
The tax dollars cover a range of industries that include mining, marijuana, tobacco, fisheries and motor fuel.
Unrestricted general fund tax revenue from businesses outside of the oil and gas sector fell to $55 million in fiscal 2021 from $102 million in fiscal year 2020 actual receipts.
The state’s budding cannabis industry is a bright spot in the economy, with a total of $7.1 million in unrestricted revenue projected for fiscal 2021, expected to rise to $8 million in fiscal 2022.
“That only represents 25% of total marijuana tax collections,” Stickel noted.
The majority of collections — at $24 million — is designated for marijuana education and treatment, as well as a recidivism reduction fund.
Tax dollars from motor fuel (the so-called refined fuel surcharge) are expected to be down to just over $6 million in fiscal 2021 from close to $7 million in fiscal 2020, in the area of unrestricted revenue. Revenue is expected to rebound in fiscal 2022.
Most of the motor vehicle tax dollars are designated for special road maintenance accounts, in the Department of Transportation. Aviation tax dollars support airports in Alaska where the revenue is generated.
Likewise, unrestricted revenues in the fisheries industry are expected to come in at $18.8 million in fiscal 2021 from close to $34 million in fiscal 2020.
The forecast for fiscal 2022 is $20 million, below pre-pandemic levels.
More than half of the tax revenue from fisheries is restricted, with some of the dollars designated for municipalities where the fish were processed.
Stickel, the state’s chief economist, cautioned Senate Finance Committee members that the revenue forecast comes “with a high degree of uncertainty.”
“There is a plausible scenario for recovery in this forecast,” he said.
