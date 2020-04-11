The Alaska Department of Corrections has tested 17 inmates for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 11 negative results, zero positive results and six still pending.
Two of the tested inmates are incarcerated at Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to Corrections Department spokeswoman Sarah Gallagher.
Correctional facilities began COVID-19 screening for every inmate booked into a correctional facility starting Feb. 2.
The department has been “heavily engaged in proactive mitigation efforts and response planning for COVID-19,” according to its website. Every new inmate booked into a Corrections Department facility is screened for the virus. Inmates who show symptoms are tested, but due to limited test availability, asymptomatic inmates are not tested.
Current turnaround time for test results is 24 to 48 hours if sent to a state lab and five to seven days if sent to an out-of-state lab.
The Corrections Department has enacted strict policies for inmates who are about to be released.
“Inmates without symptoms who have completed their sentence can be released to the community. Inmates who are under quarantine at the time of release will be given instructions regarding the duration of self-quarantine in the community,” the website states.
“Individuals with an active infection are contagious and may not be released directly into the community. The DOC medical social worker or designee will coordinate with the Department of Public Health regarding the safe release of individuals who are actively infected depending on the level of medical need,” the website continues. “Options may include release to a hospital facility; assisted transport to a personal residence for self-isolation; assisted transport to designated housing for isolated individuals.”
Youthful offenders are housed in restorative justice facilities under the purview of the Department of Health and Social Services Division of Juvenile Justice. The division began COVID-19 screening for all new admissions on March 13, according to health department spokesman Clinton Bennett.
Fairbanks Youth Facility is the second-largest such facility in the state, with the capacity for 12 short-term and 15 long-term residents. Since screening began, one youth at the Fairbanks center met the criteria for testing and was placed in medical isolation pending the test results.
“Any positive test results of youth or staff working in our facilities involves state and local public health coordination. At this time, no coordination with these entities has been required at Fairbanks Youth Facility,” Bennett said.
A staff member at the McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage recently tested positive for the virus, according to a Corrections Department news release issued Sunday.
“Please know DJJ is working closely with state and local public health officials to ensure that MYC residents, staff and anyone who may have been in contact with this positive case is aware of this situation and knows what we plan to do,” Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said in the release.
