The Alaska Democratic Party has canceled all in-person voting for its upcoming presidential primary amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The party issued a statement Monday morning announcing the shift entirely to mail-in voting with a deadline extended to April 10.
In-person voting in the primary was originally scheduled for April 4. Instead, individuals across the state can vote only by mail. The party was already running a mail-in campaign for the primary, Jeanne Devon, communications director for the Alaska Democratic Party, noted in a news release. The original deadline for mail in voting was March 24.
Detailed instructions, a downloadable ranked-choice ballot and voter registration forms are available on the Alaska Democratic Party website.
“The Alaska Democratic Party has already mailed ballots to over 71,000 registered Democrats across the state, seven times the number of people that participated in the 2016 caucuses," said Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director. "We want to continue to allow for maximum participation in this historic primary while respecting the health and safety of our voters and volunteers,”
A final tally of the primary results is to be released no later than April 11 at 11:59 p.m. Running totals will not be available as votes are counted. One final result will be made to the party's website after the count is complete.
The Alaska Democratic Party has not made any changes to the House district caucuses scheduled for April 18 nor to the state party's convention scheduled for May 15-16 in Fairbanks. Changes to those events will be made if necessary as time draws nearer. Currently all gatherings of more than 10 individuals in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are prohibited via a mandate issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week.
