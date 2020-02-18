The Alaska Democratic Party is launching its new primary system next month, replacing a traditional caucus system as used in the past. The Democratic National Committee instructed Alaska to switch from a caucus to a primary, but state party members have agreed it’s probably for the best.
Party officials have noted the caucus process brought with it a number of complications they hope to avoid, the most notable of which was the issue of accessibility. One caucus was hosted in one location — the last presidential caucus was held in Fairbanks in 2016 — and usually mid-day. This means those who work during the day or are unable to attend in person are not able to have their candidate preference counted.
“The reason we changed is because of the problems with the caucuses in 2016,” said party official Luke Hopkins. “They were so huge and so many people couldn’t partake in it because it’s a five-hour or longer operation, people work. There was no way for them to have a voice in Hillary, Bernie or others, that it was quite a row after that. Many people were dissatisfied with that.”
Hopkins, former Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor and an active member of the Alaska Democratic Party, is in charge of organizing the Fairbanks convention in May. Now, any registered Democrat in Alaska will be able to participate in the primary if they so choose.
Ballots will be mailed to all registered Democrats in the state on March 6. The ballots will feature a ranked-choice voting system. Voters will be able to rank their five favorite presidential candidates in order of preference. Ballots are due back to the Division of Elections by March 24 at which point all ballots will be counted and tallied.
The tallying process is not as simple as it would normally be with a single-choice voting system but ultimately will help decide how many delegates each candidate gains.
First choice votes will be counted and any candidate who receives less than 15% of the first choice votes will be eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their first choice will have their votes count for their next choice candidate.
This process repeats until all of the candidates left have at least 15% of the vote.
Candidates will earn a proportional number of delegates based on the percentage that each candidate got in the final tally. Any first choice candidates who receives at least 15% of the first choice votes automatically earn delegates.
For those who would prefer in person voting rather than filling out a ballot by mail, 29 communities across the state will host in-person voting on April 4. These are: Anchorage, Eagle River, Girdwood, Fairbanks, Healy, Salcha, Juneau, Gustavus, Haines, Skagway, Hyder, Ketchikan, Sitka, Talkeetna, Willow, Wasilla, Big Lake, Delta Junction, Homer, Soldotna, Seward, Kodiak, Unalaska, Iguigig, Dillingham, Bethel, Nome, Kotzebue and Utqiagvik.
This voting is open to registered Democrats only. However, those registered under another political party or not registered at all will have the option of changing their voter registration at the voting precincts that day.
While the in-person voting is important for those who prefer to fill out a ballot inside a voting booth and hear that mechanic sound as they feed their ballot into the machine, party officials are pushing strong for mail-in voting participation.
The goal of the mail-in ballots is to include all the voters who would not otherwise be able to attend a caucus or attend in-person voting.
“There’s just been a lot of dissatisfaction with how traditional caucuses have been run in the past and who has been able to participate,” said James Wright, a volunteer with the Alaska Democratic Party.
Results from the April 4 tally will be made available to the public on the Alaska Democratic Party website no later than 11:30 that night.
House districts across the state will then hold district-wide caucuses on April 18 to elect district officers and delegates to represent each district at the statewide convention that will be held May 15-16 in Fairbanks at the Westmark Hotel.
Alaska will have 21 delegates representing the state at the National Convention in July.
Those interested in finding out more information can visit www.AlaskaRCV2020.org or www.akdems.org.
The Alaska Republican Party has opted not to hold a primary in any form this upcoming general election in deference to President Donald Trump who is running for reelection.
Timeline
Feb. 24: Deadline to request absentee primary ballots for those out of state.
March 6: Ballots will be mailed to all registered Democrats in the state of Alaska.
March 24: All mail-in ballots must be sent back to the Division of Elections.
April 4: In-person voting for the primary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who are registered as a member of another political party or who are unregistered will be able to change their voter registration at the in-person voting locations.
April 4: All primary votes will be counted and posted by 11:30 p.m.
April 18: House Districts will hold individual district caucuses to choice district officers and delegates for the statewide convention.
May 15-16: Statewide convention in Fairbanks at the Westmark Hotel. National delegates will be selected and assigned based on the results from the April 4 vote.