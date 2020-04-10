This is the first year that the Alaska Democratic Party is holding a primary election rather than a traditional caucus. The process has been riddled with complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Party Chair Casey Steinau said she still expects the process to go off smoothly.
“I feel really good about it. Especially where we sit today, what we have to do and what we have already done,” Steinau said.
In-person voting originally scheduled for April 4 was canceled shortly after cases of the disease were confirmed in the state. Since then, the party has been running an aggressive mail-in ballot campaign, urging Alaskans to fill out ballots to mail back to party headquarters in Anchorage.
Party members mailed more than 71,000 ballots to all Alaska registered Democrats in mid-March. The party had received more than 16,000 ballots as of Sunday, about 5,000 more than participated in the 2016 caucus, party officials noted,
“Participation is definitely up as a result so we’re very excited about that,” Steinau said.
In addition to extending the deadline for receipt of mail-in ballots, the party placed online a downloadable ballot for those who didn’t receive one in the mail. The download link was used about 15,000 times, but officials note this doesn’t necessarily represent how many ballots were actually downloaded.
“When you look at the numbers, it reflects the enthusiasm, and we were extraordinarily fortunate that we had a method and a process that continued to allow for us to execute during COVID,” Party Director Lindsay Kavanaugh said.
New changes and cancellations announced Wednesday include the announcement that the statewide convention originally scheduled to be held in Fairbanks in May will now be “virtual.”
“The executive committee has agreed that we will not hold the convention in a physical space,” Steinau said.
The details on how the convention will be shifted away from an in-person gathering remain unclear, Steinau told reporters Wednesday.
The party is running a ranked-choice voting system this year as part of the new primary system. Voters can select five candidates ranked from first to last choice. Ballots received by today will be tabulated and results will likely be announced on Saturday.
The primary does include presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Those campaigns requested their ballots still be counted, party officials noted, adding they support the request.
“People have the right to cast a ballot and to cast a vote,” Steinau said. “Currently all delegates will be dispersed to candidates who have suspended campaigns but not withdrawn.”
