Alaska’s congressional delegation supports Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s announcement that the state will assume management and control of 800,000 miles of navigable rivers and 30 million acres of navigable lakes now controlled by the federal government.
Many of these waterways traverse federal parks, preserves and refuges. The areas comprise most of the rivers and lakes in Alaska, according to maps provided by the state.
“Alaskans do not need to ask for permission to manage their waterways,” Rep. Don Young said in a written statement emailed to the News-Miner.
“Too many in the Lower 48 would like to see our state locked up for good, and we must not let that happen. I am grateful to Governor Mike Dunleavy for his leadership on this important cause,” he wrote.
Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said that “to date, the federal government has acknowledged Alaska’s clear title to only 16 percent of state-owned lakes, and to submerged lands under only 9 percent of state-owned rivers.
“By retaining management of the rest, federal authorities block Alaskans from legitimate recreational and commercial use of these resources generally allowed under state law,” Feige wrote.
Feige said that federal agents have wrongfully been “ticketing or fining Alaskans lawfully using state waters or using gravel bars or other state submerged lands in accordance with state law.”
Nate Adams, press secretary for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, released a supportive statement of Dunleavy’s announcement. Adams said that Sullivan “has been fighting on the federal level to loosen the federal government’s grip on Alaska’s lands and waters for the economic and cultural benefit of all Alaskans. Senator Sullivan supports Governor Dunleavy’s efforts pushing back against the federal government for failing to fulfill their duty and asserting Alaska’s management rights over the vast amount of navigable waters and submerged lands it received at statehood.”
He noted that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Sturgeon vs. Frost that Alaska “had the right to manage certain submerged lands and navigable waters.”
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she too is “supportive of the Governor’s actions to assert state management over navigable lakes and waterways.”
“The Supreme Court was clear in its unanimous decision in Sturgeon v. Frost; Alaskans have a right to manage these lakes and rivers, and I urge the Biden administration to respect the ruling of the Court and the decision of the State.”
Jeff Turner, spokesman for Dunleavy, accused the federal government of delays.
“Just because a federal agency drags its feet on acknowledging the state has clear title does not mean the submerged lands do not belong to the state,” Turner said.
“That is what the Sturgeon decision was all about,” Turner wrote, referencing U.S. Supreme Court rulings supporting Jon Sturgeon, a moose hunter, cited for crossing federally restricted waters in his boat.
Turner said in an email Tuesday that state control does not apply to Cook Inlet.
“The term ‘tidally influenced’ does not mean Cook Inlet, it means rivers, which are tidally influenced,” Turner wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “Tying Alaska’s ownership of submerged lands and waterways to the suspension of oil and gas leases in Cook Inlet is quite frankly a false narrative.”
He said there are no impacts on the oil and gas industry.
Cook Inlet was referenced by the News-Miner in an article about the announcement of the state’s intent to control permitting and management of most of “navigable” and “tidally influenced” water bodies.
Asked if state control extends to Cook Inlet, Turner responded: “This is about navigable rivers and lakes.”
