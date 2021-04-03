A bill co-sponsored by Alaska’s U.S. senators that extends emergency loan relief to small businesses through May 31st has been signed into law by President Biden.
The law effectively pushes back the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has assisted more than 12,000 Alaska companies since 2020.
The program, now in its second round, was due to expire on March 31. PPP was set up as financial relief for small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alaska businesses that have received loans include airlines, car dealers, grocery stores, gyms, hospitals and medical offices. The average loan amount for U.S. small businesses is $59,000.
Through March 28, 2021, the program has yielded 8,465 loans totaling $631 million to Alaska businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration in Alaska. In 2020, Alaska’s small businesses qualified for 12,087 loans totaling $1.3 billion, the SBA in Alaska reported.
“I talk to a lot of small businesses,” said Clark Bihag, senior area manager for SBA’s Alaska district office. “They tell me that without [PPP] they could not have kept their doors open.”
PPP loans can be converted into grants — with the debt forgiven — if the borrower meets restrictions for using the money for basic expenses that include meeting payroll, paying the rent or mortgage and covering utilities.
Borrowers have to spend a minimum of 60 percent of the loan on payroll to qualify for loan forgiveness. They can seek loan forgiveness, after the money is spent, up to the loan amount. The borrower can apply for loan forgiveness any time before the maturity date on the loan.
In Congress, more than a dozen senators co-sponsored legislation to extend the loan program — called “The PPP Extension Act of 2021” — including Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
The extension overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House, in a show of bi-partisan support. Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was not present for the vote, described the PPP as critical to small businesses, and offered guidance on his website to owners seeking assistance.
“Congressman Young has been a strong supporter of the Paycheck Protection Program since it was first created under the CARES Act,” said Zack Young, press secretary for Young. “Alaskan small businesses have been heavily impacted by this pandemic, and the Congressman believes that the PPP program should continue to be funded and made available to our entrepreneurs and their staff.”
PPP started during the early stages of the pandemic to help companies experiencing a drop in consumer spending as businesses idled and people avoided crowds and gatherings.
In 2021, more than 3.5 million PPP loans have been issued nationwide, totaling $212 billion.
The extension that Biden signed Tuesday not only gives small companies more time to apply for relief it also grants the SBA an extra month to process applications — through June 30.
More than 100 organizations supported extending the PPP. They include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Farm Bureau and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
The program’s formula for calculating the loan amount has changed to help more sole proprietors and self-employed individuals get the help they need.
The Small Business Administration — with offices in Fairbanks and Anchorage — works with Community Development Financial Institutions, called CDFIs, to provide assistance to small businesses applying for PPPs.
Most Alaska banks are participating in providing PPP assistance. “As you can see by the numbers, a lot of businesses are taking advantage of the program,” Bihag said.
