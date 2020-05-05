Members of Alaska Native communities and a number of indigenous rights and environmental groups are accusing the federal Bureau of Land Management of mishandling recent public hearings for the Willow oil development project.
The groups say hearings should not have continued amid large-scale closures and shelter-at-home mandates due to COVID-19.
Alaska’s members of Congress say the agency has followed all the necessary steps.
Up until last week, physical gatherings have been largely outlawed across the state in accordance with health mandates laid out by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This means that traditional in-person public hearings could not be held to gather testimony on development projects like the proposed Willow Master Development Plan for oil drilling in part of the 23 million-acre National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, which sits at the top of the state west of Prudhoe Bay.
The difficulties presented by the global pandemic did not stop the BLM from holding “virtual” hearings instead, urging local communities and stakeholders to provide comment through the use of online meeting app Zoom. The suggestion ran into a number of issues due to limited internet access in many areas of rural-Alaska and several community members who say they would have testified had it not been for the pandemic holding center stage in their day-to-day lives.
Several residents expressed their objection to the process in comments to the BLM.
“These hearings should not be happening. I am very concerned about this process happening during a health crisis. I have been giving 110% to attend to my community’s health and safety needs,” said Martha Itta, an Inupiaq woman, lifelong resident of Nuiqsut and the Nuiqsut tribal administrator and member of the Nuiqsut City Council.
Itta noted that the way in which the hearings have been conducted means a lot of people are left out of the conversation.
“There are only a few elders left, and those elders want their voice to be heard, but they could not participate because they do not know how to use these technologies,” she said.
Others raised concerns of physical ailments attributed to development-related pollution.
“Nuiqsut’s 500 residents live in the center of the proposed project area. Seventy percent of whom are on medication to help them breathe because of nearby oil and gas projects,” wrote Siqiniq Maupin, who is from Nuiqsut and Utqiagvik and grew up in Fairbanks and Anchorage. “More than half of the community is at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and the risks compound without access to regular flights, a hospital, not to mention ventilators.”
Still others spoke of the oversupply the global oil market is currently seeing amid severe price crashes and demand collapse due to COVID-19.
“I have a concern here that this is going too fast, and with the coronavirus going on, you know, it’s hard to have people going through, and we don’t want people going through here,” said North Slope resident Margaret Pardue. “And the tanks down in the United States are filling up with oil, you know you don’t need to push any out, keep it down in the ground until it’s needed.”
Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are defending the process, saying that the online hearings follow the requirements for public process. None of the three-member delegation provided direct comment on the matter.
A spokesman for Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young outlined that times are different and thus public process will look different.
“COVID-19 has changed the way our world works, and that includes adapting how we solicit public input. Digital video conferencing platforms strike a delicate balance between protecting Alaskans and receiving input from members of the community,” Young spokesman Zack Brown wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner. “The fact of the matter is that before the COVID-19 pandemic began, BLM accepted public input via the internet anyway; pivoting to online video conferencing from a traditional webform is not much of a stretch, and is far more personal than using a text-only webform.”
Young has previously stated he supports oil exploration and development in all areas of the NPR-A, including near the area of Teshekpuk Lake, where opponents are concerned oil development will disturb delicate wetlands.
Young and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski differ in that area. Murkowski has previously stated she supports development in certain areas of the NRP-A but not near the lake, which has been protected under previous administration.
A spokeswoman for Murkowski said the three-term senator has been assured by the BLM that the agency had made testimony materials available online and distributed via radio broadcast but did not directly state whether the she felt the public hearing process was adequate.
“Murkowski has emphasized the importance of an extensive public process for a supplemental environmental impact (EIS) statement that addresses community concerns raised after an extended comment period on the initial EIS,” Murkowski spokeswoman Grace Jang wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner. “The EIS takes into account multiple layers of protection first outlined under the Integrated Activity Plan for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska—in addition to state and local mandates.”
A spokesman for Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan said the senator feels confident the hearing process took COVID-19 difficulties into consideration.
“While there is no doubt the COVID-19 crisis has introduced challenges for our agencies’ operations, Senator Sullivan believes that BLM has been responsive to these challenges and has engaged interested parties in the review and development of the supplemental EIS,” Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote in a statement. “Opportunities for public engagement throughout the EIS and Supplement EIS processes have been extensive.”
