A new death of a state resident has been linked to COVID-19, according to new reports from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
No additional information on the deceased is known at this time. This marks the 23 death of an Alaska resident that has been linked to the disease.
Additionally, state health officials are reporting 84 new resident cases, six of which were confirmed in residents of the Fairbanks borough.
Three more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized, bringing the cumulative total number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 to 128.
Current numbers show 37 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized statewide along with eight patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
In the Interior, four COVID-positive patients are hospitalized, and three others await test results.
Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than community, municipality or borough. It remains unclear how many of those hospitalizations are at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Anchorage municipality residents made up half of the new state resident cases reported today. The rest were scattered among the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, city and borough of Juneau, Bethel Census Area, Kodiak Island Borough, North Slope Borough, Aleutians West Census Area and the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
This brings the total number of cases reported since mid-March to 2,878, about 68% of which have been deemed active cases. Cases considered to be recovered are individuals who once tested positive but no longer require isolation.
The state is reporting 36 new cases confirmed in nonresidents, 23 of which are seafood industry workers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
Two nonresidents not linked to a particular industry have tested positive in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The other 11 nonresident cases include one visitor in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three seafood industry workers and one visitor in the city and borough of Juneau, one visitor in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, one unknown individual in the municipality of Anchorage and four individuals currently in unknown locations.
It remains unclear how many of these cases remain active.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
