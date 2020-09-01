The Food Bank of Alaska has announced that the deadline to apply for a relief program to help fund children’s meals will be extended to the end of September. The application period was originally set to expire at the end of August.
The Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer program provides additional money for families to buy food due to COVID-19 related school closures during the 2019-2020 school year, specifically during the months of March, April and May.
Funding would be retroactive for losses incurred during school closures last spring and families could be eligible for up to $458 per child depending on the level of need.
The program is available to all Alaska families who have a school-age child that qualified for free or reduced-cost school meals. These benefits are available to families regardless of immigration status.
If a family already benefits from the Alaska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the funding will automatically be added to a family’s benefits package.
If a family is not part of SNAP but otherwise qualifies for the program, an application available at foodbankofalaska.org/pebt is due by Sept. 30. Due to an expected influx in applications, program coordinators encourage applicants to complete the process by Sept. 15.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.