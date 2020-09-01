A high school student slices a carrot during a Classical Cuts and Knife Skills class at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College Culinary Arts Program in the Hutchison Career Center Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2013. "You want the knife blade to ride on your knuckle," Chef Luis Martinez, instructor and program assistant, told the class of of over a dozen Food and Nutrition students from several local high schools, including Delta Junction, as they practiced slicing carrots into medium diced size. Martinez, instructing the class with the help of several other Midnight Sun Chef's Association members as well as his college students, emphasized the importance of proper knife handling, including the grip on the blade so it acts like and extension of your arm, and using a claw technique while holding the vegetable to keep your fingers away from the blade. "They learn how to position their knife to keep their fingers safe," Martinez added. The high school classes are part of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's ProStart Program, which trains and educates high school students to help prepare them for a culinary career. The students are honing their culinary skills in preparation for a Statewide Culinary Arts Competition being held in Anchorage in March.