A high school student slices a carrot during a Classical Cuts and Knife Skills class at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College Culinary Arts Program in the Hutchison Career Center Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2013. "You want the knife blade to ride on your knuckle," Chef Luis Martinez, instructor and program assistant, told the class of of over a dozen Food and Nutrition students from several local high schools, including Delta Junction, as they practiced slicing carrots into medium diced size. Martinez, instructing the class with the help of several other Midnight Sun Chef's Association members as well as his college students, emphasized the importance of proper knife handling, including the grip on the blade so it acts like and extension of your arm, and using a claw technique while holding the vegetable to keep your fingers away from the blade. "They learn how to position their knife to keep their fingers safe," Martinez added. The high school classes are part of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's ProStart Program, which trains and educates high school students to help prepare them for a culinary career. The students are honing their culinary skills in preparation for a Statewide Culinary Arts Competition being held in Anchorage in March. 

The Food Bank of Alaska has announced that the deadline to apply for a relief program to help fund children’s meals will be extended to the end of September. The application period was originally set to expire at the end of August. 

The Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer program provides additional money for families to buy food due to COVID-19 related school closures during the 2019-2020 school year, specifically during the months of March, April and May.

Funding would be retroactive for losses incurred during school closures last spring and families could be eligible for up to $458 per child depending on the level of need. 

The program is available to all Alaska families who have a school-age child that qualified for free or reduced-cost school meals. These benefits are available to families regardless of immigration status. 

If a family already benefits from the Alaska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the funding will automatically be added to a family’s benefits package.

If a family is not part of SNAP but otherwise qualifies for the program, an application available at foodbankofalaska.org/pebt is due by Sept. 30. Due to an expected influx in applications, program coordinators encourage applicants to complete the process by Sept. 15.

