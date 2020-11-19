Alaska courts have remained open for business since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the suspension of most jury trials, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Alaska Court System.
Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger issued the first order suspending jury trials on March 15, four days after Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a public health disaster emergency in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. That suspension has been renewed periodically throughout the year and will remain in place until early January. Nevertheless, the court system held 174,952 hearings from March through October, according to the release.
“ ... it is important to understand that the vast majority of cases are resolved without a jury trial. Judges’ dockets are full of cases involving divorce, custody, Child in Need of Aid, juvenile delinquency, protective orders, mental health commitments, guardianships, estates, small claims, minor offenses and civil lawsuits of all kinds,” the release states.
Technology has been an important factor in keeping the court system working. Most hearings are held via telephone or videoconference, and many services, such as new filings, bail payments and filing fee payments have been moved online. Some court locations, including Fairbanks, Nome, Kotzebue and Utqiagvik, are conducting in-person customer service by appointment.
Regular updates about operations changes and current courthouse procedures can be found on the COVID-19 Response section of the Alaska Court System website.
