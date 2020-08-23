Alaska had 39,900 fewer jobs in July 2020 than it did in July 2019, an 11.2% decline attributed to the continuing damage of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the latest report from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
In its previous month’s report, the state reported that a comparison of June 2020 to June 2019 showed a loss of 37,700 jobs.
The department’s latest update, released Friday, did include a slight improvement in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which fell to 11.6% from 12.4% in June.
The comparable U.S rate decreased to 10.2% from 11.1%, the report notes.
“COVID-19 continued to disrupt Alaska’s economy,” the report reads. “The largest job losses were in Anchorage, but the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Northern regions lost higher percentages of their jobs. Southeast was hit hardest due to canceled cruise-based tourism, reduced ferry schedules and Canadian border restrictions.”
“Every major sector had fewer jobs than last July, with the exception of the federal government, which was up 200,” it reads.
The biggest hit, both numerically and in percentage, was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which lost 14,300 jobs when comparing July 2020 to July 2019. That’s a 32.3% drop.
Other areas of the private sector economy feeling the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak (July 2020 compared to July 2019):
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 3,200 jobs, a 12.4% decline. The report says this drop is “mainly transportation jobs, including commercial air travel and scenic and sightseeing transportation tied to summer tourism.”
• Retail, a subsector of the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector in the state’s report, lost 2,500 jobs for a 6.7% decline.
• Construction lost 2,200 jobs, a decline of 11.6%.
• Health care lost 2,000 jobs, for a decline of 5.2%, “mainly in providers’ offices due to delayed or canceled nonemergency services.”
Public sector jobs also vanished when comparing July 2020 to July 2019.
Local government, which includes K-12 public schools, shed 2,900 jobs, for a 7.8% drop, and state government, which includes the University of Alaska, dropped 1,200 jobs, a decline of 5.2%.
The only growth when comparing the two Julys was in federal government jobs, which increased by 200. The uniformed military is not included in that count.
“These data don’t capture the self-employed, including many small business owners and Alaska’s large commercial fishing fleet, but they warrant mention here because some have been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” the report reads. “Temporary federal and state assistance — including supplemental unemployment insurance for the self-employed — has mitigated some of the declines.
“However, there’s little doubt that losses among the self-employed are also affecting the health of Alaska’s economy.”
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor