Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska, voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on accusations of inciting a rampage in the halls of Congress that has been blamed for five deaths.
Rather than impeachment, the longest-serving member of the current Congress and “Dean of the House” called for both Republicans and Democrats to “lower the temperature of our political climate, and begin to recognize that our toxic discourse can have dangerous consequences.”
His statement on Wednesday echoed calls for unity that Young made when he swore in Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as speaker of the House on Jan. 3, three days before the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Young did not attend the Congressional debate and impeachment vote, which were televised. He voted by proxy, and his press secretary later released a statement.
The Congressman said it’s time for the country to heal.
“This past week has been a difficult one for our nation, and it will undoubtedly go down as a sad moment for the institution and country I love,” read the statement, provided via email by Press Secretary Zack Brown.
“What transpired at the Capitol on January 6th was an act of terror against American democracy, law enforcement, and Members of Congress. We must send a clear message by bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice, and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Young said impeaching a president in his last week of office is not the best way forward. He spread the blame around for the tone of the current political climate.
“As I have said before, it is on all of us, including President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to tone down the rhetoric and help foster a political climate worthy of this great country,” reads Young’s statement.
Young believes that Trump has committed to a peaceful transfer of power.
“People are suffering, and if we are to get through this as a nation, we need to get back to the people’s business,” Young said.
He has watched three presidents face Articles of Impeachment since joining Congress in 1973.
In 1974, when impeachment proceedings were underway for President Richard Nixon, Young supported the president but later said he would have voted to impeach after hearing White House tapes that conflicted with what Nixon had told the GOP, according to Fairbanks Daily News-Miner archives. Nixon resigned before a vote was held.
In 1998, Young voted in favor of impeaching President Bill Clinton saying, according to a news release on Young’s website, that it was a matter of accountability. Clinton was impeached for lying about his sexual exploits while under oath.
In 2019, when the House voted to impeach Trump for the first time, Young voted no, saying the impeachment was a political stunt driven by party rancor. During Trump’s first impeachment, the president was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with a bribery scandal.
