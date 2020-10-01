Two bills have been introduced by Alaska’s congressional delegation that seek to provide thousands of acres of land to the University of Alaska as part of its unfulfilled land grant promise from the federal government.
Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan proposed the University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act in the Senate last week. Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young proposed the same legislation in the House.
The university’s land grant history is long and convoluted and has never been fully met. UA has one of the smallest land endowments of any similar higher education institute in the country — coming in at just 110,000 acres.
Since then, legal blocks and complications in policy have kept the state from being able to transfer its own land to the university to meet the grant promise.
If passed, the bill would implement a plan to allow the university and the state of Alaska to identify up to 500,000 acres of land to acquire, which the Department of Interior would then survey, according to the delegation. Of that, up to 360,000 acres could then be eventually transferred to the university.
Once the university is granted that land, it can sell or develop it to provide additional revenue to the system.
Ultimately, the land allocated to the university would then be deducted from the state’s outstanding statehood lands entitlement, which still totals several million acres, the delegation noted in a news release this week.
“As we navigate these unprecedented times, the University of Alaska will continue to play a critical role by providing quality educations to young Alaskans and future generations,” Murkowski said. “This legislation will fulfill the University of Alaska’s land grant for the benefit of its students and help provide a permanent foundation to support higher education in Alaska. This is key to a healthy and vibrant future for our state.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded the need for the university to diversify its revenue sources, Sullivan noted.
“Finally fulfilling the university’s promise as a land grant university with sufficient lands to achieve its mission will better enable the institution to support itself and continue to educate our state’s next generation of leaders,” Sullivan said.
Young had similar sentiments.
“One critical way we can help Alaskans bounce back from these unprecedented times is to help our universities in their goal of providing high-quality education to the young people of our great state,” Young said. “The University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act is an important piece of legislation to provide this essential institution with the resources necessary to support our students.”
The bill has garnered the support of Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who issued a statement supporting the bills earlier this week.
“I am committed to getting Alaskans back to work, reviving our state’s diverse economy, and enhancing and developing our abundant natural resources. The fulfillment of the University of Alaska’s long-standing land grants is a significant step towards meeting these commitments,” he said.
Dunleavy’s support of the university has been called into question over his nearly two years in office, initially sparked by a proposed $135 million cut in state funding during his first budget cycle.
Nevertheless, the governor called the legislation “vital” for the continuation of higher education in Alaska.
“This is exactly what Congress intended in the creation of land grant universities, and it is time this intent is realized,” the governor said.
Interim UA President Pat Pitney, who recently returned to the university from a series of government finance positions, celebrated the opportunity for the university.
“This is a major step forward and a very important day for the university toward our long-term financial security. The entire university community is grateful to our congressional delegation and for the support of the Governor,” Pitney said in a statement. “While there’s more work to be done in the months ahead, this legislation signals that our status as a ‘land grant university without the land’ is finally coming to an end. We look forward to the opportunity that the land will provide to our long-term stable funding to enhance our students’ educational experience and for cutting edge research.”
