The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill to raise the minimum age for tobacco use from 19 to 21 years old.
If enacted, the state legislation would align the minimum age requirement with federal law.
The bill also would impose a state tax on electronic smoking products, or e-cigarettes, for the first time in Alaska. The Fairbanks City Council turned down a municipal tax on e-cigarettes, but other local governments in Alaska tax e-cigarettes, including Anchorage and Juneau.
The proposed statewide tax would be at the same rate as it is for other tobacco products in Alaska, yielding an estimated $2.5 million in revenue, according to Rep. Sara Hannan, the House sponsor.
The bill also would prohibit internet sales of e-cigarettes.
“The last time we touched tobacco taxes was 17 years ago,” said Hannan, in a House Finance Committee meeting Wednesday. “Vaping was not broadly used then. It is similar to other tobacco products, but it is not taxed.”
Vaping products for cannabis already are taxed under state law, she said.
While many young people understand the risks of smoking cigarettes, they see e-cigarettes or vaping as more acceptable, she said.
Electronic cigarettes are smoking devices for “vaping.”
The term vaping refers to using battery-powered devices to “inhale an aerosol, which typically contains nicotine (though not always), flavorings and other chemicals,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“I assert that vaping [tobacco] is just as risky as other types of smoking,” said Hannan, whose background includes working as a high school teacher. “The time to stop addiction is before you begin.”
Alex McDonald, owner of Ice Fog Vapor in Fairbanks, opposed the bill.
In a letter to lawmakers, he said “this tax would close small businesses and restrict consumer choice.”
He described e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes. Supporters of the bill disagreed.
“Adolescents perceive e-cigarettes as safer than regular cigarettes, but it is a myth that these products are safe or that they are a cessation tool,” said Elizabeth Ripley, president of the Mat-Su Health Foundation, in a letter supporting the bill.
In 2019, under the Trump administration, federal law for using tobacco products was increased to 21 from 18 years old.
Joe Darnell, chief investigator for the Tobacco Enforcement Program, told the House Finance Committee that aligning state and federal law will make it easier for retailers to follow when selling to consumers.
Some lawmakers raised concern about how violators would be treated in the court system and if a conviction for underage use of tobacco would impact a violator’s employment and future.
“I am concerned that kids are having an infraction in school” for tobacco use, and “the next thing you know they are in the police station,” Rep. Adam Wool said.
Rep. Dan Ortiz said, “I do not support making more kids go to court over what is bad behavior and not necessarily that serious. They have something on their record when they apply for a job,” he said.
Hannan countered that “the only change we are proposing [with this bill] is the age.”
“If a kid is vaping at school, they already are violating the law,” she said. “This just changes the age at which the violation occurs.”
Nancy Meade, general counsel for the Alaska Court System, said there is a mandated court appearance for violators.
Violators also may face a $300 fine, though an amendment to the bill would replace it with a referral to a smoking cessation program.
“The court shall refer the defendant to a tobacco education program” was offered by lawmakers in Anchorage, where there are smoking cessation programs.
But the court system does not have a program, and there are not programs in every community.
“The court [system] has some concerns” about the amendment, Meade said.
“If the court ordered a minor” to attend a program, “the court would be lacking information on making them do it and follow-up,” Meade said.
Lawmakers still have time to submit further amendments to the legislation, which is advancing through committees in the House and Senate, where there is a companion bill.
The bill will get a second hearing in the House Finance Committee, which is likely to take place next week.
“The bill as I introduced it changes the age by which tobacco is legal or not legal,” Hannan said. “Smoking tickets already exist in Alaska statutes.”
