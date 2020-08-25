Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned from his position effective immediately as details surface of an inappropriate text stream to a female state employee in another department. The resignation comes after a month of unpaid leave that was not publicized by the state.
Clarkson's two-page resignation letter, which the Daily News-Miner obtained Tuesday morning from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, was dated Aug. 24 but was only released after the Anchorage Daily News published a story exposing a series of hundreds of questionable text messages sent to the much younger female state employee.
Clarkson defended the series of more than 500 messages –– which involved inviting the female employee to his home, commenting on her physical appearance, calling her beautiful and sending her kissing-face emojis –– as "nothing remotely salacious," later categorizing them as "'G' rated."
"This person was not in the department of law, and is not someone I supervised. The topics of these texts ranged from food, to movies, to books, to family, to my wife’s and my lengthy ordeal trying to obtain a Visa for her young son, and all were conversational and positive, were reciprocal, and were, I believed, mutual," Clarkson wrote in his resignation letter. "In our texts we exchanged innocent mutual endearments between us in words and emojis. On several occasions, this person initiated a friendly hug when I came to her work place, and I reflexively gave her a tiny peck of a kiss on top of her head."
According to screenshots of the text messages provided to the Anchorage Daily News, Clarkson on one occasion referred to such hugs as "always pretty darn special (kiss emoji)."
On many occasions the female employee responded in a friendly manner and appeared to deflect proposals for her to come to Clarkson's house to share dinner or "sip on a glass of wine."
On April 4 the female employee asked Clarkson to respect professional boundaries and stated it would not be appropriate to come to his house and that she would not feel comfortable with it, according to records obtained by the Daily News.
"Please remember this is my personal phone," she texted.
Only later in his resignation letter did Clarkson acknowledge the power imbalance between him and the female employee.
"What I failed to recognize is the impact that these interactions had on this person, due to the disparity in our workplace rank," Clarkson wrote in the letter. "Of course, I should have recognized this from the start, and should have maintained a more distanced and professional relationship. I am deeply sorry for the discomfort I caused this person, and only wish her well."
Clarkson made about 2.5 times more money in his position as attorney general than the younger employee, according to information obtained by the Daily News.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted Clarkson's resignation and issued the following statement Tuesday morning.
"This administration has and always will expect the highest level of professional conduct in the workplace. There is nothing more important than the protection of our state employees, and that includes feeling safe when an employee is at work.
"Kevin Clarkson has admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to our high expectations, and this is deeply disappointing. This morning he took responsibility for the unintentional consequences of his actions and tendered his resignation to me. I have accepted it.
"State law provides guidelines and protections for all state employees including confidentiality on personnel matters. The Governor’s office is bound by and conforms to those laws. My administration will continue to insist upon professional conduct from all our employees, regardless of their position in state government," the governor wrote.
Deputy Attorney General Ed Sniffen will serve as acting attorney general for the time being, according to a spokesman for the governor.
