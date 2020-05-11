Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has signed a letter along with 17 other Republican attorneys general blaming China for the United States’ current COVID-19 situation and calling on Congress to investigate that nation's role in the global pandemic.
The letter, led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, blames China for withholding information regarding the virus that has swept the world since January.
The letter notes uncited "recent reports" that suggest the Chinese government "willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus." The letter also accuses China of stockpiling personal protective equipment, $3 million worth of which Alaska received from China in a shipment last week.
"In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last 6 months," the letter reads.
The letter goes on to describe "layers of deceit" starting last year with "censoring of Chinese health officials and the muzzling of Taiwanese complaints."
"The cover-up continued with the expulsion of media outlets and the proliferation of Chinese propaganda targeting the Western world. This propaganda campaign has spread disinformation about the United States and has included the suspicious gifts of drones to state, local and federal authorities as well as 'educational' grants to American universities connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," the letter reads.
The group calls for the investigation to "hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19," citing the U.S COVID-19 death toll of more than 80,000.
The letter was sent to leaders in the U.S House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House and Senate minority leaders and other members of each body's Foreign Relations Committees.
“As chief legal officer of Alaska, I join other attorneys general around the nation in asking our congressional leaders to hold China accountable for its actions," Clarkson said in a statement.
Clarkson's office declined to answer follow-up questions for the attorney general regarding what role Clarkson believes the United States government has played in the country's current COVID-19 situation and what he hopes might be gained from an investigation into China.
The other 17 attorneys general who signed the letter represent Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
