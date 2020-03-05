Airports in Alaska and air carriers such as Alaska Airlines are taking extra steps to disinfect public and employee spaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
No case of COVID-19 has been reported in Alaska, but health experts believe it will eventually reach the Far North, and the airline industry is preparing.
Fairbanks International Airport has put out bottles of hand sanitizer for the public and increased its frequency of wiping down surfaces, including drinking fountains, handrails, countertops and chair armrests using disinfectant, according to Airport Manager Angie Spear.
Sanitizing wipes for baggage carts are also now available, she said.
Signs to remind people to wash their hands frequently are on order. So are large-scale hand sanitizer dispensers. The airport is using standard-sized dispensers for now, Spear said.
“There has been a lot of concern,” she said, “it’s extra due diligence.”
The airport’s ventilation system uses the same filters as are used in hospitals, according to Melissa Stepovich, airport communications and marketing manager.
Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage put out a news release Thursday describing its approach to cleaning. The airport disinfects or sanitizes restrooms, floors, drinking fountains and vertical surfaces three times a day; carpets are vacuumed daily; handrails are sanitized several times a day, the statement reads.
“Our terminals are designed to prevent the spread of communicable diseases,” according to the airport’s news release. “Our restrooms and common areas use nonporous materials to allow for effective cleaning of all surfaces.”
Alaska Airlines has enhanced aircraft cleaning between flights, according to the company website.
“We’re focusing more attention on the areas of the cabin which are touched most frequently,” stated an Alaska Airlines blog post at blog.alaskaair.com/alaska-airlines/coronavirus/.
That includes armrests, seat belts, tray tables, overhead controls and restroom door handles.
Delta Air Lines shared on its company website that extra sanitizing procedures include disinfecting aircraft from Asia using a fogging technique.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued interim guidance to airlines and airline crew about what to do if a passenger is ill and how to disinfect aircraft.
Travelers with a fever for more than 48 hours or a fever plus one of three other symptoms — coughing, difficulty breathing or if the person appears obviously unwell — are to be reported to the CDC.
The guidance, updated on Wednesday, discusses how to handle sick patients during a flight and how to clean the aircraft if symptomatic passengers are identified.
Symptomatic passengers are recommended to be kept away from other people to the extent possible, with 6 feet the recommended distance. The guidance states that one crew member should be designated to look after the sick person.
The CDC recommends that airline workers wear personal protective equipment when cleaning an aircraft that was occupied by a symptomatic person.
Workers should make sure to clean seat belts, seat covers, carpeting, armrests, plastic plus metal parts of the seats, tray tables, seat belt latches, light and air controls, cabin crew call button, overhead compartment handles, adjacent walls, bulkheads, windows, window shades and individual video monitors, according to the guidance.
Cleaning products should be rated as effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.
“If no symptomatic passengers were identified during or immediately after the flight: Follow routine operating procedures for cleaning aircraft, managing solid waste, and wearing PPE (personal protective equipment),” states the CDC guidance at www.cdc.gov/quarantine/air/managing-sick-travelers/ncov-airlines.html.
