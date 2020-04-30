Alaska Airlines plans to use 1 million gallons of jet fuel donated by BP Alaska to restore service to several remote communities cut off after Ravn Air Group declared bankruptcy. The airline also plans to donate 1 million miles to the American Cancer Society for a program that provides transportation for cancer patients so they can receive treatment.
“The donation is really specific to the state of Alaska,” Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson said. The airline plans to add flights to Dillingham and King Salmon, which it traditionally serves during the summer, and a new flight to Cold Bay, which Thompson said is a stepping off point for Dutch Harbor. Since Alaska Airlines doesn’t have an aircraft rated for the Aleutian Island community, travelers can go to Cold Bay and take a local carrier on the last leg.
The flights will deliver food, medical supplies, mail and provide emergency passenger services.
“We have always had a great relationship with BP Alaska, moving both workers and supplies to keep North America’s energy flowing,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president for Alaska Airlines. “They have been supporting communities throughout Alaska for many years. With the current health crisis, this partnership will allow us to ramp up operations in areas that have seen a loss of air service, and, more importantly, support a critical need to fly those needing access to medical care.”
The American Cancer Society’s Flight Partner program ensures cancer patients in Alaska have access to transportation so they can get treatment. Alaska Air provides passenger and freight service to 20 communities across Alaska, only three of which are connected by the road system.
“We needed to pay it forward in some way because it was such a generous gift,” Thompson said.
The donation is much appreciated, said Christina Kelly, spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer doesn’t stop because there’s a virus,” she said. The broad impacts of the coronavirus have affected the nonprofit, as well, both economically and by shutting down its transportation programs.
When Ravn stopped flying in Alaska, it created a vacuum for people in rural areas who needed transportation to get treatment. Kelly said the Cancer Society had reached out to Alaska Air after Ravn folded.
“It was one of those asks that you make and you cross your fingers and you hold your breath,” Kelly said. “Then that whole series happened with BP and Alaska and they donated the million miles. It’s not only very cool, but it just goes to show there’s always hope.”
In a news release, BP also noted it is donating 2 million gallons of fuel to FedEx to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and other essential goods to areas of the U.S. at greatest risk for COVID-19. It will be used for international air transportation to and from the United States to deliver critical medical supplies such as gloves, gowns, ventilators and masks to communities in greatest need, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fuel will supply more than 45 FedEx Express charter flights.
Carbon emissions from the aviation fuel donated by BP will be offset through the BP Target Neutral Program, using certified U.S. carbon offset projects. BP Alaska will ship the fuel from its Cherry Point Refinery in Washington state.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.