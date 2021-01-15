Alaska Airlines is banning weapons on flights going to the nation’s capital and reducing the number of tickets being sold to and from regional airports that service Washington, D.C., in light of security concerns for the upcoming presidential inauguration, the company announced Thursday.
The new safety initiatives begin Friday, are temporary and not only ban checking weapons as baggage but include increased enforcement on the wearing of face masks. Passengers flying to D.C.-area airports, which include Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport, will be required to remain in their seats one hour after take off or before landing.
The company also has added extra security personnel and a “dedicated command center” to watch all aspects of the flight from check-in to landing.
The security precautions are a reaction to last week’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol that have been characterized as an attempt by right wing extremists to overthrow the results of an election. The FBI has issued warnings about protests and possible attacks across the country the day of the inauguration.
Alaska Airlines flies 31 flights a week to these three D.C. area airports from Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As of Jan. 14, Alaska Airlines had 303 people on its active no-fly list, according to the Seattle-based company.
“At Alaska, safety is our top priority and our number one value. That drives all our decisions, as it does today. We are temporarily implementing additional safety measures focused on keeping our guests and employees safe, as well as working closely with the industry, FAA, TSA, law enforcement and others,” said Tim Thompson, external affairs manager for Alaska Airlines.