Alaska Airlines has announced it will start its normal summer seasonal service to King Salmon and Dillingham earlier than scheduled as one of a number of actions taken in response to the news that RavnAir Alaska has halted all operations.
“With the announcement on Sunday of RavnAir Alaska stopping all operations, Alaska Airlines expressed deep concern for the Ravn employees and communities in the state impacted by the news,” an Alaska Airlines news release today states.
Alaska Airlines currently serves 19 communities across the state.
Other company actions listed in today's announcement include the following:
• Maintaining service to all points it currently serves.
• Continuing to serve Kodiak with its own aircraft.
• Working with partners and regulatory agencies to initiate service to Cold Bay with the intention of providing access to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.
• Working with the seafood industry and other key sectors of the state of Alaska economy on charter service to ensure critical workforce movements.
• Hosting a job fair for Ravn employees.
“Having served Alaska for 88 years, Alaska Airlines has a special appreciation for the unique reliance most Alaskan communities have on air service,” Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden said in the news release. “During this difficult moment, our hope is that air carriers across Alaska will make every effort to ensure continuity of service to all the state’s remote communities. We are committed to working with those airlines, the governor’s Aviation Advisory Board, Alaska Air Carriers Association, and the affected communities to connect Alaskans now and into the future.”
The airline will also “review other markets impacted by the Ravn suspension of service” to consider how best to support affected communities. It is also “optimizing use” of three Alaska Air Cargo dedicated freighter aircraft to ensure medical supplies, groceries and other essential shipments are delivered during this period.
