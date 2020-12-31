The days of emotional support pigs, cats and sundry animals on commercial flights across the country will be ending soon starting with Alaska Airlines, the first carrier to bring its policies in line with recent federal regulation changes barring all but dogs from being used as service animals on flights.
The Seattle-based carrier announced in a press release Tuesday that it would not allow any emotional support animals on board its flights starting Feb. 28, 2021. Alaska will continue booking flights with service animals until Jan. 11. for flights up to the February deadline. After the deadline, only specially trained dogs with proper documentation will be allowed as “service dogs” on Alaska Airlines, including “psychiatric service dogs.” The change in policy does not affect regular pets traveling on board the airline.
The change in policy follows updates issued in November to the Air Carrier Access Act by the Department of Transportation. The changes establish the definition of a service animal as a “dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability.” The changes effectively eliminate the use of all other animals as service animals on airlines.
According to the DOT, the rule changes were in response to numerous issues such as “requests to transport unusual species of animals” on board aircrafts, inconsistent definitions of what a service animal is, fraud on behalf of passengers claiming their pet was a emotional support animal, and misbehavior of the animals including urinating and defecating in airplanes during flights and animals attacking passengers — including one 2017 incident in the Port of Portland where a 5-year-old girl waiting to board an Alaska Airlines flight was attacked by an emotional support dog owned by another passenger.
The new regulation codified what a psychiatric service dog is, included it as a service dog and allowed them on planes. Guests wishing to have a service dog on board a flight will now have to fill out a DOT form stating their animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and is well behaved.
In the lead up to the proposed regulation change, the DOT received roughly 15,000 comments regarding support animals.
