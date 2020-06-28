Alaska Airlines plans to add smaller jets to their in-state fleet this fall, according to a news release issued Friday.
The Embraer 175 seats 76 passengers and will allow the airline to increase the amount of daily flights between Anchorage and Fairbanks and provide year-round service to smaller Alaska communities such as King salmon and Dillingham.
“This has been an especially challenging time for Alaskans with the pandemic and reduction of air service hitting residents hard,” regional vice president Marilyn Romano said in the release. “We’ve served the unique needs of the Great Land for 88 years and introducing a new aircraft to our in-state fleet supports additional flying and keeps Alaskans connected within the state and beyond.”
The aircraft, also known as the E175, is designed for short- to mid-range flights and features wide, comfortable seats. The elimination of the middle row means every passenger has either a window or an aisle seat. The first class and premium class sections seat 12 each and the main cabin seats 52. Amenities include Wi-Fi access and free movies and TV shows direct to passenger devices. The first class section is equipped with power outlets.
The E175 will start flying in October and will be operated by Horizon Air, a regional partner of Alaska Airlines. Boeing 737s will continue to be used for flights to and from Alaska and for in-state travel between select communities.
