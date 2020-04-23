Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air will receive nearly $1 billion from the federal government in payroll support program funds under the CARES Act.
The money is being distributed by the federal government to help companies affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money, which will come in the form of a $725 million grant and $267 million loan, is to be used to pay employee salaries, wages and benefits, according to a news release from the airlines. It will cover about 70% of payroll costs for both airlines through Sept. 30.
In March, Alaska Airlines President Ben Minicucci told attendees of a JP Morgan conference the airline had seen major reductions in bookings and an increase in cancellations due to the coronavirus.
Since then, travel restrictions and quarantine and shelter-in-place mandates have reduced airline traffic further.
The loan portion must be repaid within 10 years. The Treasury Department also received warrants to buy 847,000 non-voting shares of Alaska Air Group common stock at $31.61 per share.
"We're extremely grateful for the leadership of all federal government officials involved in enabling this direct support for aviation employees during this time of significantly suppressed demand and near-zero revenue," said Brad Tilden, Alaska Air Group's Chairman and CEO
In accepting the CARES funds, Alaska and Horizon agreed to not impose any involuntary furloughs and to not reduce rates of pay or benefits through Sept. 30, to suspend dividends and share repurchases until Sept. 30, 2021, to limits on executive compensation through March 24, 2022, and to maintain the minimum levels of air service as required under a Department of Transportation rule.
Alaska Airlines and Horizon also have applied for $1.1 billion in federal loans through a separate program authorized under the CARES Act. These funds are to support short-term liquidity and must be paid back in full over five years. Discussions with the Treasury Department on the loan are ongoing, according to a news release.
In 2019, Alaska Air Group reported $769 million in net income, nearly double its 2018 revenue. It paid $173 million in dividends and repurchased 1,192,820 shares of common stock for about $75 million. It held $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2019.
