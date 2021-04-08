Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit Wednesday suing 3M, DuPont and other major companies over the release of PFAS chemicals from firefighting foam and other products into the environment.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has linked PFAS exposure to cancer, asthma, liver damage, fetal health and thyroid disease.
Taylor announced in a statement that Alaska is suing dozens of companies over the release of two specific “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into the environment: PFOA and PFOS.”
The state’s lawsuit — filed in Alaska Superior Court in Fairbanks — focuses “largely on firefighting foam,” according to Charlotte Rand, Alaska assistant attorney general.
On Wednesday, Alaska state Sen. Jesse Kiehl introduced a bill setting “health-protective limits” on PFAS levels in drinking water and banning PFAs from airports starting this fall. House Rep. Sara Hannan plans to follow with a companion bill.
“The biggest source of PFAS exposure in Alaska is from firefighting foams that seep into drinking water, where they linger for years. Many of our state’s more than 30 contaminated sites are from firefighting operations at airports. There are dozens of locations still to be tested,” Kiehl said in a prepared statement.
Fairbanks International Airport, as most commercial airports, has used fire-fighting products containing PFAS to extinguish fires and in training exercises. The state’s lawsuit describes the chemicals as toxic at extremely low levels.
Defendants included in the state lawsuit are also named as third-party defendants in a related case involving a Fairbanks resident who claimed that PFAS from Fairbanks International Airport leached into her drinking water. Barbara Gaston filed a complaint against the state of Alaska in 2020 claiming that fire-fighting foam sprayed on the airport grounds contaminated her neighboring well water. That lawsuit is pending in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Alaska’s lawsuit alleges that 3M, DuPont and other companies designed “defective products” and failed to warn the state, public and “downstream handlers” about the potential harm.
The state lawsuit alleges that the chemical companies for decades “knowingly designed, formulated, manufactured, marketed, distributed and/or sold” these products, including “aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF),” used to extinguish fires involving flammable products, including jet fuel.
According to the attorney general’s press statement, the defendants engaged in deceptive trade practices under the Alaska Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.
According to the attorney general’s press statement, Congress in 2018 directed the Federal Aviation Administration to stop requiring the use of fluorinated chemicals in aircraft firefighting foams by October 2021.
“However, because PFOA and PFOS are persistent in the environment and soluble in water, large plumes of groundwater contamination can form where these compounds have been released,” the statement reads. “When releases occur in areas served by private or public drinking water wells, the well water is susceptible to contamination.”
The state’s lawsuit alleges “contamination of the natural resources of the State, including but not limited to the lands, waters, biota and wildlife,” through “handling, use, disposal and storage of products containing PFAs.”
This week, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order that restricts fishing in Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek to catch and release, after fish there were found to be contaminated with PFAs. The waters are near groundwater contamination plumes from Eielson Air Force Base groundwater.
The state’s lawsuit also wants the defendants to pay “all costs necessary” to investigate and determine locations in Alaska where their “fluorosurfcatant products were used, stored, discharged, released, spilled and/or disposed ... “
The state is asking for restoration and remediation, among other costs. The state also seeks to require the defendants to pay its costs to investigate and respond to “injuries” and threats to public health.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.