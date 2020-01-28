An aircraft carrying about 200 passengers returning from the area in China quarantined because of an outbreak of deadly coronavirus is scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening in Anchorage for refueling, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The passengers are heading to California from Wuhan, in China's Hubei Province, according to a Tuesday news release from the department.
The aircraft is scheduled to arrive at the north terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The portion of the north terminal at which the aircraft will arrive is accessible by the public, according to the news release, and, "As such, this event will have no impact on regularly scheduled flights."
“The safety of all Alaskans, those assisting them, and the passengers on the plane remain our top priority,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer, DHSS. “We have been working diligently with federal, state, and local partners to assure that this effort goes smoothly. Bringing these people home to the United States is an important mission and we are fortunate to have strong health partners in Alaska with the capacity to assist these U.S. citizens in their effort to return home.”
The department's news release states that passengers were screened for signs of respiratory illness multiple times prior to departure from Wuhan. Passengers were only allowed to board the aircraft if they did not have any symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, it adds.
Once in Anchorage, passengers will depart from the aircraft for safety reasons during the refueling and to undergo additional health screening coordinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to clear U.S. Customs. Any passenger who is found to have cough, fever, or shortness of breath in Anchorage will be further assessed by CDC and state medical experts.
The virus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in Wuhan City in late December.
The virus has killed 132 people in China, which has confirmed nearly 6,000 cases, as of Tuesday, according to media reports.
Five cases have been detected in the U.S. as of Tuesday: two in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington.
There are no cases of the coronavirus in Alaska; however, the Department of Health and Social Services has activated its Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate detection and response efforts.
