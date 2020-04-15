The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is not addressing many of the concerns raised in a pointed letter from Alaska Native corporation Doyon, Limited last week accusing the agency of moving forward with the proposed Ambler Road without first acquiring the right-of-way agreements needed to actually build the road.
Both proposed routes for the controversial road to the Ambler Mining District pass through the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.
The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act — signed into law in 1980 by former President Jimmy Carter — grants access through the preserve in a road provision of the act, but access through Native-owned lands along both route options has not been yet been granted. Doyon pointed out that fact in last week’s letter.
Following the letter Doyon sent last week, AIDEA spokesman Karsten Rodvik issued the following statement:
“On March 27, the AIDEA Board approved a resolution to move funds into the Arctic Infrastructure Development Fund in anticipation of performing Ambler Access Project field work this summer. The board took this action to inject AIDEA revenues and reserves into the Alaska workforce in support of Governor Dunleavy’s Open for Business initiative. Also, this was an allocation of funds to a specific region of the state, the Arctic, as defined in AIDEA statutes.
“AIDEA board members expressed the view that there was a need to have money directed to the 2020 field season that requires planning and contracting with Alaskans beginning now,” the statement continues. “This transfer of funds is directly aligned with AIDEA’s statutory directions and the authority given AIDEA by the Alaska Legislature over the decades.
“AIDEA is committed to working with all stakeholders to move this project forward in a responsible manner, to utilize the state’s extensive mineral resource potential to provide much-needed long-term economic growth and development, and to create job opportunities.”
Doyon did not follow up with a full statement in response to AIDEA’s claims, only noting that AIDEA’s response failed to address many of the specific concerns Doyon raised.
“It is noteworthy that AIDEA’s on-the-record response to Doyon’s published concerns do not even name Doyon or acknowledge our corporation’s concerns,” Doyon spokeswoman Sarah Obed wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
Rodvik later responded to further Daily News-Miner inquiries and confirmed that AIDEA does not have an agreement with Doyon regarding the rights of way needed to construct the road.
“In its letter, Doyon requested information which AIDEA agrees should be provided,” Rodvik said, without clarifying what information he was referring to. “But some of this information will be available only after more field work has been done on the route.”
The proposed road to the Ambler mining district continues to be a contentious topic with environmentalists and supporters of subsistence-centered ways of life urging against the road that stands to affect waterways and wildlife habitats along the route and those advocating for continued and increased resource development in the state supporting the project proposal.
