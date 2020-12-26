The board of directors for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority on Wednesday voted unanimously to allocate up to $20 million to bid on oil and gas leases in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain.
AIDEA is the state-owned economic development corporation. It owns six projects across Alaska, including the road and port facilities at Red Dog Mine north of Kotzebue, the Skagway Ore Terminal and Ketchikan Shipyard. Its stated purpose is to promote, develop and advance the prosperity and economic welfare of Alaskans.
President Donald Trump is fast-tracking oil lease sales in the refuge, which were authorized by a 2017 tax bill, to try to complete the process before Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20. Biden opposes development in the refuge.
The Alaska congressional delegation has been trying to open the area for oil and gas leases for decades. However, a number of major banks have said they had made commitments not to finance oil and gas projects because of fossil fuels’ effect on climate change and potential impacts on the Gwich’in people and endangered species such as polar bears. Environmental groups also strongly oppose development.
In a news release Thursday, AIDEA Chairman Dana Pruhs said, “For more than 40 years, Alaska has persistently pursued the opportunity to evaluate the potential development of natural resources in the coastal plain.”
Passage of resolution No. G20-31 gives AIDEA the authority to allocate up to $22 million to evaluate and post bids among the 22 tracts in the BLM’s lease sale.
“The Alaska Legislature established AIDEA back in 1967 to participate in opportunities exactly like this,” Pruhs said. “Our goal is to partner with private industry to ensure that these types of development projects that deliver tangible, economic benefits for all Alaskans move forward.”
AIDEA announced the resolution only two days before its vote and public comments were mostly opposed, with some speakers saying they believed the move was rushed and the public wasn’t given enough notice. The deadline to bid on the tracts is Dec. 31. Bids will be opened on Jan. 6.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy praised AIDEA’s move, saying “The fact is no one has a better track record of responsibly developing oil and gas resources, especially in the Arctic, than Alaska. I am absolutely committed to fighting for Alaska’s ability to develop its resources. Alaska is constitutionally mandated to produce its resources for the benefit of all Alaskans.”
