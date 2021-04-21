Progress has been made in the Ambler Access Road project, as the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) on Monday formally approved a budget and plan for the 2021 summer field season.
Additionally, AIDEA entered into an agreement with Doyon, Limited to conduct surveys and feasibility studies on the corporation’s lands.
The 2021 summer field season budget is set at $13 million total; the AIDEA board approved $6.5 million for activities to be matched with another $6.5 million from Ambler Metals LLC. Under a development agreement announced in February, AIDEA and Ambler Metals will work together and share costs of pre-development work and activities. Per the agreement, AIDEA and Ambler Metals will contribute up to $35 million each over the next three years; a decision about whether to move forward with the road must be made by December 2024 at the latest.
The Ambler Access Road project is the initiative to construct a 211-mile access road through Northwestern Alaska to reach deposits of copper and zinc in the Ambler Mining District. The proposed route runs through the Southern Brooks Range foothills to the district. The area currently lacks transportation infrastructure necessary for mining operations, so companies have been unable to fully tap into one of the largest copper-zinc mineral belts in the world. Exploration efforts are focused primarily on two deposits, the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit.
The road project has proved controversial. Proponents point toward job creation and economic stimulation, while opponents cite negative environmental impacts.
