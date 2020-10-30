Fairbanks agencies kicked off snow plowing last week and are planning to creatively work around staff and budget shortages this winter.
For what to expect this year, city and state officials met virtually at the third Annual Winter Maintenance Forum, hosted by the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning agency, which promotes country-wide transportation initiatives. Fairbanks resident Peter Stern attended the meeting and expressed appreciation for the work the agencies are doing.
“They have a limited budget, limited number of manpower. They are trying to be creative in how to address the main issues and the slippery roads,” he said. “They do the best they can.”
Most of the roads in the city of Fairbanks are maintained by the city’s Public Works Department, which started plowing Monday. The agency will plow streets that get impassable first, and then will attend to each neighborhood on a rotating schedule posted on their website, covering each street two to three times per season. After plowing snow, Public Works staff will put it on sidewalks before carrying it to storage sites such as Arctic Park, Hamilton Acres and Public Works Facility.
Stern, who walks across the city daily to exercise, said that because of the practice, “sidewalks are becoming impassable for several days until they get the snow out.”
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson explained that the city doesn’t have resources to carry the snow away immediately, and storing it on sidewalks allows “to open the streets as fast as possible and let people get out of their driveways.”
With limited resources, Public Works staff are finding creative ways to get the work done. This past spring, they implemented side dumps that carry two times more snow than their regular equipment. This fall, they will also use a new snow raider for plowing and de-icing pathways. Public Works staff has nine permanent employees for snow maintenance work and hire up to 30 people seasonally.
“My staffing level at public works for the last 30 years has not increased one position,” Jacobson said during the meeting. “But the amount of roads and sidewalks we maintain has gone up exponentially.”
Public Works usually hires the night shift in the middle of November when “there is enough snow to put them to work and the potential of more snow coming,” he said. The street supervisor, Marlene Wheeloc, said she has a list of the people to hire ready.
DOT plowing
Another agency doing winter maintenance in the Fairbanks area is the Department of Transportation which takes care of interstate highways such as Parks Highway, the biggest city connectors such as Airport Way and Steese Highway, and some of the smaller local roads.
The department started plowing on Oct. 19 and will clean roads according to their priority ranking posted at dot.alaska.gov/stwdmno/wintermap. The lower the priority, the longer it might take for the department to get to the roads, and while cleaning high-volume, high-speed highways should happen no later than 12 hours after the snowfall, the least trafficked paths will be cleared only in spring.
Dan Schacher, Fairbanks district superintendent for the department, said because of budget limitations, snow plowing work will be a challenge this year.
“If we get an average snow event, we will be fine at plowing snow, but if we get extra snow, back-to-back multiple events or a freezing rate event, we are going to really struggle to meet those performance targets,” he said. “Flat out, we just don’t have the resources to meet those all the time.”
In the past five years, the department’s budget was cut by 31%. As a result, they closed five maintenance stations and lost some equipment and personnel, he said.
To work with limited resources and clean more space with less equipment and staff, the department added wings to their plows and is using expandable plows and tow plows to attend to low priority roads faster. They added plows in front of four trucks and will borrow people from construction sections to run them.
“The whole point of this is to do more with less,” he said. “To cover the same amount of miles with fewer vehicles and fewer operators and try to take our times down and improve the level of service for the public.”
To salt or not
When it comes to winter maintenance, one of the most controversial practices the state is doing is using salt brine on roads. The material improves traction on roads and prevents cars from slipping, but it can also cause rust and damage on vehicles.
Schacher said the department is using salt as sparingly as they can and applying it to roads before the snowfall, not after. Doing so helps keep the amount of chemicals at a minimum, reduces rusting for cars and improves safety for drivers.
Another agency involved in winter road maintenance in the Fairbanks area is North Star Borough’s Parks & Recreation that attends to some sidewalks, trails, bus stops and parking lots. For them, some of snow maintenance means grooming instead of plowing since snow on trails and pathways makes them skiable.
For city agencies plowing and residents trying to get places, more snow means more trouble.
While it is too early to predict how snowy this winter will be, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, November will bring mild snowfall to Fairbanks. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points out La Nina, which is expected through the 2020 winter season, will probably result in a “typical, cooler, wetter North.”
Schacher, from the Department of Transportation, stays hopeful.
“Everything can change in a blink of an eye,” he said, pointing out how the forecasts of the driest winter would turn into reports of abnormal amounts of precipitation in the past. “You just never know with Alaska.”
