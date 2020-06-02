The purchase of Brown Jug by an Alaska Native corporation brings the venerable alcohol retailer back home to Alaska.
Afognak Native Corp. announced this week that it had bought Brown Jug, Alaska's first and largest wine, spirits and beer retailer, which was established in Alaska 83 years ago by the O'Neill family. The O'Neills operated the chain, which has one warehouse and 21 stores in Anchorage, Eagle River, Wasilla and Fairbanks, for 50 years before selling it to a Canadian company, Alcanna Inc., in 2008.
Brown Jug employs 218 Alaskans and generates more than $80 million in revenue annually.
"Brown Jug was born and raised in Alaska and remains one of the state's most well-known brands," said Greg Hambright, president and CEO of Afognak.
The acquisition will help Afognak, an Alaska Native village corporation established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act diversify its portfolio. Before the purchase, the corporation, which serves the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions, had 98% of its business ventures tied to government contracting. Adding the retailer increases its commercial operations revenue from 2% to 12%.
"This move further underscores the value of stability and diversification as the world battles a global pandemic and struggles with a decimated economy," an Afognak news release states.
The acquisition, which went into effect Monday, also will boost Afognak's profitability and could provide increased job opportunities for shareholders.
Alcanna Vice Chair and CEO James Burns said the sale of Brown Jug completes the Edmonton, Alberta, corporation's exit from the United States market and allows it to focus its investments on opportunities within Canada.
