The Alaska Federation of Natives honored state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink with a special award of recognition during this year’s convention, held virtually for the first time.
The recognition of Zink, who has been the face of Alaska’s COVID-19 defense since the virus first surfaced in Alaska in mid-March, was one element of a convention that was largely dominated by discussions of the pandemic.
The theme of this year’s convention was “Good Government, Alaskans Decide.” The convention was a little different as it was held over livestream in an effort to avoid dangerous gatherings during the pandemic.
One area of focus was maintaining Alaska Native voices in government, both in participating as a constituent but also in office.
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dilligham, was this year’s keynote speaker. In his address, Edgmon identified that it is the peoples who have been on this land for 10,000 years who will be the ones to carry it forward.
“We will have an Alaska Native governor,” Edgmon said. “We will have an Alaska Native Senate president, we’ll have another Alaska (Native) speaker, we’ll have somebody in Congress, and we’ll have somebody in the U.S. Senate. I know that time is coming. It’s just a matter of time.”
Other speakers included Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young. Dunleavy touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Murkowski celebrated the controversial opening of development in the 1002 Coastal Plain area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and both Sullivan and Young identified steps forward with development while also noting their bids for reelection next month.
The awards were announced on the final day of the convention.
Other awards announced during the convention include:
• Health award to Anchorage Dr. Christina Darby at the Alaska Native Medical Center.
• Woman of Courage award to long-distance runner and mental health advocate Carol Seppilu.
• Katie John Hunter-Fisher award to elder and 16 Mile Spirit Camp coordinator Donna Folger.
• Roger Lang Youth Leadership award to Arctic Youth Ambassador for Alaska Sammuel Schimmel.
• Small Business award to Sew Yup’ik, a small sewing business owned by Nikki Corbett.
• Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service award to Walter Hotch-Hill, a member of the Alaska Army National Guard since 2002.
• Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement award to Anne Sears.
• Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education award to Paaluk Reid Magdanz and Qigñaaq Cordelia Kellie.
• 2020 Denali award to Lisa Rieger, chief legal officer of Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC).
• 2020 Citizen of the Year award to Katherine Gottlieb, former president/CEO of Southcentral Foundation.
The convention ended Friday evening.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.