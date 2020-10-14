All of the candidates who led in the Oct. 6 local election held their advantage after 2,827 absentee and questioned ballots were counted by voting machine at the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers on Tuesday.
The ballot count confirmed that Tammie Wilson, Assemblyman Jimi Cash and Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski won Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly seats D, E and H.
Winners for school board seats E, F and G are incumbent Tim Doran, April Smith and Maggie Matheson.
The newest members of the Fairbanks City Council are Lonny Marney and Jim Clark, according to an election summary report provided by Borough Clerk April Trickey.
The report shows a total of 21,430 ballots were cast in elections for the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole along with the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Trickey said she is still finalizing voter turnout information.
The elections reflect a clean sweep by candidates who campaigned as the conservative choice.
“It was a great follow-up to last year,” said Lance Roberts, a former borough assemblyman who made financial contributions to candidates during the 2020 local elections.
Four of the 10 winners being sworn into office in the coming weeks will begin their first term as a local leader.
Wilson was elected to the Alaska House of Representatives five times and won election to the Borough Assembly once before in an uncontested race.
Cash was elected to a one-year term last year and has now won his first full term of three years.
Lojewski will begin his second term along with Doran from the school board.
Two newly elected school board members and the newest members on the Fairbanks City Council are becoming local leaders for the first time. They are Smith, Matheson, Marney and Clark.
Clark said he’s humbled by the support he received. He defeated his nearest opponent, Montean Jackson, by 408 votes in a five-way race.
“I think it’s great that there are people that want to basically keep the city grounded,” he said. “I don’t find this exciting or something that I’ve wanted to do but we’re going to do it, and someone is going to do it after me. We’re just going to make sure to keep that conservative voice going. That‘s the plan.”
