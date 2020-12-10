Almost 2,200 years ago, rebel warriors led by Judas Maccabeus defeated the Hellenic Greeks who had destroyed their temple and their way of life.
The eight nights of Chanukah commemorate this victory as well as “the miracle of the oil” — one unbroken vessel of oil that normally would have only lit the temple’s candelabra for one night miraculously lasted for eight nights. The holiday celebrates the temple’s rededication as well, and is commemorated by lighting a special menorah — called a chanukiah — with eight branches representing the eight nights of celebration, and a ninth “helper” to kindle them.
Chanukah is one of several festivals of light that take place in the midst of the darkest time of year. It is a celebration of bringing light into dark times, which is a feeling that resonates with us all here in Fairbanks.
In a normal year, the Jewish Community of Fairbanks hosts a Miracle of Lights fundraiser in partnership with a local organization — last year we helped raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks. All are welcome to enjoy latkes, apple sauce, dreidel, a silent auction and live music, usually by Fairbanks klezmer band Almost a Minyan, in the cozy setting of Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.
This year will be different. The congregation of our local synagogue, Or Hatzafon, has not gathered in person since March 2019, but we host regular online events. We gather via Zoom for Friday evening services, weekly “schmooze” sessions, and adult education offerings by our summer student rabbi. For more information on all of our online offerings, including the upcoming Chanukah celebration, please visit www.orhatzafon.org or our Facebook page.
After the sun sets tonight, and for each night of Chanukah, we will join together online to light our chanukiah, recite the blessings, and enjoy Chanukah songs played live online by different musicians from our community. No, it won’t be the same, but spreading light into the darkness brings its own joy, no matter the circumstances.
Some Chanukah questions and answers:
Question: Why does Chanukah start on a different day each year?
Answer: It doesn’t! Chanukah starts on the Hebrew date Kislev 25 every year. Since Jewish holidays follow the lunar calendar, which is 13 months long, that date shifts around from year to year when it is converted to our common 12-month Gregorian calendar.
Q: Do you really get presents for eight nights of Chanukah?
A: Some families do, but it’s not a rule. Chanukah was never an important Jewish holiday, but because it occurs so close to Christmas, some families try to go big so their kids will feel like it’s just as magical. Oftentimes, the gifts are small, like a book each night. Back in the 1600s, the Chanukah gift was gelt, or money, that children brought to their teachers. Over time, the students started wanting some coins, too. Coins were used to play the dreidel game. It wasn’t until the 1920s that this gelt became the foil-wrapped chocolate coins that we all use today to play dreidel.
Q: So how do you spell Chanukah? Or is it Hanukka? Hannukah?
A: In Hebrew, there’s actually only one spelling for this holiday! But in transliteration, pretty much anything goes! Xanuqa? Why not?!
Elisabeth Nadin is a geology professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and president of the board at Or Hatzafon (Light of the North), the Jewish Congregation of Fairbanks.