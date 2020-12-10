Or Hatzafon community member Miriam Braun uses the shamash, or helper candle, to ignite the flame marking the first night of Chanukah. On each of the eight nights, a new candle is lit. This chanukiah — the special nine-branched menorah that is used on Chanukah — was built by former University of Alaska Fairbanks art professor Helmut Van Flein. The inscription at the base reads, “These candles we light.” Elisabeth Nadin photo