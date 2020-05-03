Dusty Whiteside was so optimistic about the outlook for her business, Romper Room of Fairbanks, an indoor playground that opened on University Avenue four years ago, that she was thinking about finding a bigger location.
That was January. Now the Romper Room is closed, the play equipment is in storage and Whiteside is asking for help via GoFundMe.
She’s far from alone. Owners of small businesses across the nation have closed up shop, are on the verge of doing so, or are severely struggling because of mandated restrictions and the drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Richard Bogan, another Fairbanks business owner, is among the casualties.
Bogan, like Whiteside, also was planning for a banner 2020. He felt like the dog grooming salon, Groomer Haz It, which he opened on Minnie Street about a year ago with two business partners, was coming into stride and meeting the owners’ expectations.
“Our bills were paid. We were almost ready to start up that savings again,” Bogan said.
On Monday, he closed the doors indefinitely.
The salon can’t turn a profit while complying with state guidelines for businesses that want to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak, Bogan said.
To pay for personal protective gear and other expenses, they would have to raise prices by 200%, he said.
“The business model is no longer feasible,” Bogan said. “To be able to extend each appointment time enough to follow the mandates and take care of the dog, it becomes cost prohibitive.”
His two business partners, groomers Jennifer Payne and Rachel Kittelman, are looking for work. Bogan is calling local, state and federal leaders in a campaign to bring attention to the plight of small businesses.
Whiteside, who owns the Romper Room with her husband, Greg, blamed an abrupt halt to revenues for closing the indoor playground.
“The pandemic was the catalyst. We were actually doing really good,” she said.
In February, she noticed things were slowing down, but “we were still doing parties. March hit and all of a sudden — gone.”
By April, when it was time to renew her lease, the Romper Room was in the red.
Whiteside said she sought government assistance for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but found that the Romper Room did not qualify because she did not draw a paycheck.
The GoFundMe was launched on Monday and raised $9,205 from 84 donors as of Friday afternoon.
Whiteside is looking for a new location but feels like the future is uncertain.
“I can’t work. I have my kids home all of the time,” she said. “It is scary. We don’t know what we are going to do.”
Bogan had quit his job to join Groomer Haz It. He helped with a full remodel of the Minnie Street building, which he said is mortgaged.
“We literally slept in here. We went to Walmart, bought a futon and literally slept in here doing the full remodel ourselves,” he said, “to save the time and be able to work until midnight.”
The business partners each spent their savings on equipment and building materials.
They wanted the salon to be unique, catering to a clientele with special needs dogs. They installed tubs that could be used for older dogs without lifting them and two grooming stations, leaving lots of open space.
Bogan, who was the dog washer, said the goal was to set up a site that wasn’t crowded so the animals could be comfortable and less stressed.
He also applied for federal assistance for small businesses but said he was too late. The funding was gone. When more funding was added, Bogan said he didn’t realize he needed to submit a second application.
He feels that large corporations soaked up too much of the assistance and that the government has played favorites when deciding between essential and non-essential businesses.
He is also concerned that public health mandates are being applied unevenly between different industries. And he wonders how other groomers are managing to comply with the mandates.
He is not ready to sell, he said. He hopes something will change and that Groomer Haz It can reopen.
“Eventually, I won’t be able to afford just sitting here yelling on the phone. I will have to do that grown-up thing and get a job,” Bogan said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.