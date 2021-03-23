For decades, leaders in Fairbanks have sought to build a riverwalk on the north side of the Chena River. The first segment of the $10 million project was slated to start construction in 2022 but now it’s in limbo after the property owner refused the latest construction plans.
Tim Sullivan, spokesman for the Alaska Railroad Corp., which owns all of the property between the north bank of the Chena River and Phillips Field Road, where the riverwalk would be built, said the project grew from having 8 feet of easement to as much as 50 feet, and now the railroad wants to take time to assess its land development goals.
Sullivan said he didn’t know how long that will take. The railroad will be monitoring the post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Fairbanks, he said.
“We have been working with them for years,” Sullivan said. “We are in the process of developing this property while their plans keep changing.”
He said the railroad is fine with 8 feet of easement but more than that impacts what the railroad can do with the rest of its property.
“At a certain point, when you cut too deep into the property, there is nothing left for us to sell,” Sullivan said.
The riverwalk development involves a path for both pedestrians and bicycle riders. Three additional walking bridges would be built crossing the Chena River and overlooks would jut out over the water.
It would look somewhat like the riverwalk on the south side of the river with benches and landscaping, according to Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning, the multi-governmental agency that is behind the project.
“We want it to go from Peger Road all the way to the borough administrative center downtown,” he said.
He is hoping to negotiate an agreement before February 2022 otherwise the first segment of the project will be delayed.
The Chena Riverfront Commission wrote a letter asking local leaders to “show your continued support for the Chena Riverwalk project and help engage in the conversation with ARRC.”
A resolution is on Thursday’s Borough Assembly agenda encouraging “all parties involved to continue working on securing a long-term land interest.”
Fox and a transportation planner at the Fairbanks North Star Borough created a timeline of events outlining the history of the project.
In 1987, local leaders envisioned expanding Pioneer Park across the river and asked the Alaska Railroad Corp. to classify the property as “high public interest.”
In 1990, a letter from F. G. Turpin, who was president and CEO of the railroad, said the railroad supported the idea of a “rent-free, long-term ground lease” for its property to be used for a “greenbelt, trails, and public amenities.”
In 1993 and 1994, the railroad agreed to provide the land “for only a small administrative fee” and to provide maintenance.
The project languished for 12 years.
In 2014, the city applied for a permit. Planners decided the project would be built in segments starting with a $2 million section heading east from Peger Road.
Fox wrote a detailed letter to the railroad corporation’s board of directors explaining that FAST Planning lacks the funding to purchase the land it needs for the project and that the riverwalk would enhance the railroad’s new housing development, Chena Landings Subdivision, in the area.
“If a long-term interest is not secured at a nominal to no cost, as anticipated through the history of discussions on this project, it is very likely the path will not be able to move forward to construction,” Fox wrote.
