Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and Interior legislative races continues today. Our 2020 General Election Guide, featuring candidate Q&As, will be published Sunday.
Voters on Fort Wainwright and surrounding neighborhoods will be choosing between a five-term incumbent from Fairbanks and a political newcomer from North Pole to represent them in the state House.
Republican Rep. Steve Thompson, 76, and Democrat Jeremiah Youmans, 31, are both Army veterans.
Thompson is running on the issues of growing the economy through resource development, government accountability, protecting gun rights and preserving family values.
Youmans is campaigning on environmental justice, nondiscrimination, preserving the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend and demilitarizing and defunding the police.
The winner will join the Alaska Legislature as representative of House District 2, which includes the Army post and the neighborhoods of Hamilton Acres, Island Homes, Shannon Park and a slice of Badger Road, including Lakloey Hill.
Steve Thompson
After almost 20 years in local and state politics, Thompson planned to retire this year, but Alaska faces too many challenges and needs experienced leadership, he said.
“The recent instability in oil prices, declining production on the North Slope and the ongoing economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic have created chaos and uncertainty,” he said on the website www.thompsonforstatehouse.com and in the state of Alaska 2020 election pamphlet. “Now more than ever, we need experienced leaders who understand the legislative process and are 100% ready to get to work on their first day in office.”
Thompson is conservative enough to support legislation restricting abortion and eliminating government regulations but moderate enough to attract campaign contributions from the Alaska chapter of the National Education Association and to serve as majority leader in a House coalition of 23 legislators that includes Democrats.
He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, later drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Wainwright. When he left the Army in 1967, he began work at the former M&O Auto Parts. After he retired as owner of the business, he entered local politics and was elected the 47th Fairbanks city mayor.
In Juneau, Thompson has sponsored or cosponsored bills creating a state lottery board, naming bridges, restricting abortion if a heartbeat is detected and providing an exemption from state procurement laws for investment-related services in connection with the Alaska Permanent Fund.
He was part of a bipartisan group of state representatives who last year opposed a plan by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to ship inmates to private prisons out of state.
In July, Thompson signed onto a letter with other state legislators in support of President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back federal regulations.
The latest campaign disclosure records show Thompson’s reelection bid has attracted $18,300 in contributions with support from the Republican Women of Fairbanks and from the political action committees of the Alaska State Employees Association, BP Alaska and Laborers Local 942.
Thompson sums up his record this way: “Throughout my years of public service, I’ve always been a strong voice for conservative policies and values.”
Jeremiah Youmans
Youmans was born in Augsburg, Germany, to military parents, both Russian linguists.
“I grew up in Denver, Colorado, with some stops in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Richmond, Virginia,” he wrote in an email.
Youmans served in the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2017 and was twice deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He has lived in Alaska for six years.
As a soldier, he worked as a human resources specialist and later a network operator. He went on to work as a technology specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks before joining the Fairbanks North Star Borough in the same position last year.
“I would rather keep fixing computers, but the injustices in this world have forced me to stand up and run for office,” Youmans wrote in a prepared statement published in the state of Alaska’s 2020 election guide.
Youmans is calling for what he sees as systemic racism to be addressed in the state’s criminal justice system. And he is calling for Alaska to transform “from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy.”
“Alaska’s climate is changing before our very eyes,” he wrote. “We must begin a society-wide transformation to renewable energy now.”
Youmans wrote that cuts to the University of Alaska system should be rolled back.
He wants the state of Alaska to “house the houseless,” “feed the hungry” and “support substance abuse treatment centers.”
According to www.youmans4alaska.com, Youmans wants to enshrine the PFD in Alaska’s Constitution and is calling for a progressive income tax.
He criticized Thompson for “refusing to consider the root cause of our fiscal crisis: a lack of revenue.”
“Hoping for oil prices to rise and raiding the Permanent Fund’s Earnings Reserve Account are not long-term sustainable solutions,” Youmans wrote in an email.
The latest state disclosure reports show that Youmans has collected $2,195 in campaign contributions with support from the Alaska Public Employees Association.
Youmans said he has endorsements from the Alaska Young Democrats, The Alaska Center and Native Peoples Action.
