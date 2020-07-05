The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s wildlife management depends on extensive research of a large number of populations across a vast expanse of land. Much of the funding available for that research is funneled into the populations that are most heavily hunted: caribou, moose and sheep, for example.
Furbearers tend to nearer the bottom of that pile, which is something that Fairbanks trapper Randy Zarnke decided to address a few years ago.
In 2016 the Alaska Trappers Association, for which Zarnke serves as president, was approached by Elise Stacy, an undergraduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Stacy wanted to study the genetics of marten in the Interior and was requesting a small amount of funding.
“It was really evident, very quickly, that this young lady knew her science inside and out. She had a better understanding of the scientific process than I did at twice her age,” Zarnke said. “I stopped her and said, ‘I am really impressed by this level of knowledge of this subject at your age.’ She kind of waved her hand and said, ‘My parents are both molecular biologists. This was dinner table conversation since I was 5 years old.’”
Zarnke has been trapping since he arrived in Alaska over 40 years ago. He also worked as a wildlife biologist for the state from 1978 to 2002.
“From that experience, I knew that there were plenty of good research projects that don’t get funding,” he wrote in an email.
Initially, Zarnke decided he would write a will that directed funds toward certain outdoors organizations, but he couldn’t find the right causes. He struggled for years until a friend told him: “Don’t wait; why not find something worthy to fund now?”
During her senior year at UAF, Stacy spoke to Zarnke about her intention to study wolverine genetics in the Interior as part of a master’s program.
“The light went on in my head,” Zarnke wrote. “Here was a wildlife project in need of funding. The person in charge was someone I already knew and trusted. I asked her to send me a research plan and request for funding. It was an easy decision. I gave Ms. Stacy a check in March of 2019.”
The researcher
Born in Norway, Stacy and her family moved to Seattle when she was 7. She first visited Alaska when she was 6; she has a relative who works for Fish and Game. While traveling to Fairbanks during her senior year in high school, she decided to pursue a career in wildlife research.
“As an undergraduate, I was really interested in getting into research right away,” she said. “I was already interested in marten, because I was interested in mustelids.”
Stacy said she already knew that a state biologist was collecting marten carcass from trappers for sampling, so she asked to take some of her own samples for a genetics project. Working with a since-retired professor of genetics, Stacy’s aim was to establish how many populations of marten are in Alaska and the ways in which they differ genetically.
While the Alaska Trappers Association typically provides research grants to graduate students, this ended up being the research for which the organization provided a small grant in 2016-17.
“We pretty much just found that it was one population,” Stacy said “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to complete that research as the professor retired and I was done at UAF.”
While Stacy wasn’t able to complete the research, one of the requirements of the trappers grant was that she present the findings of her studies.
“It was nice to talk to a group who were really invested in the species I was studying,” Stacy said. “That became a really beneficial connection for me.”
The presentation impressed the association — specifically Zarnke. When Stacy pitched him a research project on Alaska’s wolverine populations as part of her master’s degree, it was an easy decision for Zarnke.
The research
Stacy said she’s had an interest in wolverine ever since she read a book in high school about their populations in Glacier National Park. She also noted it’s “fun to study an animal that doesn’t already have a bunch of research done on it.”
“It’s going to be a lot more intensive than the marten research,” Stacy said. “First, I’ll just be assessing some pretty basic population metrics.”
The project she’s now undertaking at the University of Idaho involves collecting samples from collared wolves on the North Slope. The goal, as with her undergraduate research, is to establish how many genetically distinct wolverine populations there are across Alaska and how their different environments impact traits like breeding.
Stacy said she thinks it’s likely there’s just one population, but there are various important questions upon which she hopes to shed some light.
“I’ll be comparing genetic patterns to landscape features to see if a wolverine that was born in a tundra environment is more likely to stay and breed in a tundra environment,” she explained. “I’ll also be looking to see if areas of wolverines separated by, say, the haul road, are impacted by that.”
So far, Stacy’s completed two seasons of outreach and collected samples. She’s also done some preliminary genetic analysis. The project is no longer for a master’s degree, but a Ph.D.
“It’s really interesting in Alaska, because it’s not a population of concern in Alaska,” she said. “So the things that I’m really interested in looking at with my landscape genetic analyses are what are the most important landscape features for wolverines.
“If you think about climate change or possible development in the future, these are things that might impact wolverine populations eventually,” she continued.
The value of research
The fact that wolverines, along with almost all furbearers, aren’t a population of concern is one of the reasons that funding isn’t often provided for researching them. But that doesn’t mean that this kind of research isn’t important.
“We manage wildlife as populations generally and understanding if there are or if there are not different populations of wolverine will help us manage them,” said Tom Seaton, a trapper and biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s wood bison project. “The better we understand any species, the more surplus harvest we can provide without worrying about the population.”
Seaton noted that research for furbearers is hard to get because far fewer animals are taken by trappers every year than by hunters. Most of the funding for researching game populations, he said, comes from the federal Pittman-Robertson Fund. The fund gets its revenue from an excise tax on firearms and ammunition, and all grants received by states are matched at a rate of one state dollar for every three federal dollars.
In Alaska, most of this money goes toward researching populations most likely to be at risk due to overharvesting. This means species like caribou and moose rather than marten and wolverines.
“We can’t justify spending a lot of money on furbearers because of that, but we still really want to do a good job of management,” Seaton said. “Having somebody like Randy Zarnke funding this kind of research is really valuable to the Department of Fish and Game.
“When Randy provides that funding for someone like that, he’s really providing that funding for the populus at large.”
Future funding
This spring, Zarnke made another contribution to support Stacy’s project in the coming year. Stacy is grateful, not only for making her project possible but also for the connections she’s been able to make to the people for whom her research matters most.
“It’s just a really cool opportunity to do the research and such a cool connection with people who have such a direct connection with the resource,” she said.
Zarnke intends to continue funding research like Stacy’s. He said he recently began using the Wildlife Society Bulletin to seek out other projects and has already received several applications.
“I am hoping for more applications in future years. I am also hopeful that other people at my stage of life will learn about the program and want to be a part of it by adding funds for distribution,” he wrote. “Two former colleagues have agreed to handle the selection process after I’m gone.”
Zarnke said, following years of frustration, he was glad to follow the advice of a friend: “Just Do It.” He said the early results have been highly rewarding, and he hopes that funding for furbearer research continues to grow.
“I do have a special affinity for animals that are either hunted or trapped,” he said. “I never say never and never say always, but I don’t imagine I would sponsor studies or frogs or songbird eggs.”
