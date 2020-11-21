Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski had a mild bout with COVID-19 earlier this month.
He feels lucky that his symptoms — a headache and body aches for one day and a loss of taste and smell — were slight because he has a heart condition.
Others in the Tomaszewski family also had mild symptoms, and all are doing fine, said the assemblyman, who shared his diagnosis on social media.
In an interview, Tomaszewski said he doesn’t know how he caught it or who in his family contracted the virus first. The assemblyman is a husband and father of five with three children who live at home.
Because of his heart condition, and because he has an elderly father, Tomaszewski said he has been pretty careful about his activities during the pandemic. He also follows virus mitigation recommendations.
“I was wearing my face mask before face masks were fashionable,” he said.
“I hope everybody that does get it goes through the same experience,” he added. “I know it affects some people very harshly. For us, we were very thankful.”
A headache and body aches were the first symptoms but Tomaszewski said he barely noticed them. He took a Tylenol.
“I just thought it was normal everyday wear and tear,” he said.
The next day he woke up and had no sense of smell or taste.
“That’s when I realized,” Tomaszewski said.
He contacted his medical provider. Tomaszewski has a mechanical heart valve after having open heart surgery when he was 29. He went to Tanana Valley Clinic for some routine blood tests and a COVID-19 test. The positive results came two days later.
Tomaszewski said the illness interrupted a house expansion project but he was able to keep up with his assembly duties. The leaders meet on the online platform Zoom.
“I kept all of my meetings,” the assemblyman said.
His quarantine period has now expired, and he doesn’t expect any lingering problems from the virus, he said.
“It was kind of good because I lost a few pounds,” Tomaszewski said. “I wasn’t eating as much.”
