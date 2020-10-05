The summer 2020 edition of the Fairbanks Trails Challenge came to a close Wednesday.
While this was a tough summer in just about every way, it turned out to be a banner year for the trails challenge. Since its inception four years ago, the contest has been steadily increasing in popularity among local trail users.
Every summer and winter since 2016, the borough parks department has been placing temporary signs on local trails and encouraging trail users to get out and find as many as they can. Once a sign is found, people can snap a picture with it for proof and share their success on social media with the hashtag #FNSBTrails. Users who find at least 10 signs can earn the “Trailblazer Award” and enter a drawing for prizes.
Of course, some local enthusiasts aren’t interested in finding just 10 signs. For the most intrepid challenge takers, it’s all or nothing. So when the parks department upped the ante by going from 12 trails last summer to 20 this year, some saw it as a gauntlet thrown down.
Corrine Leistikow and Eric Troyer weren’t sure if they could pull it off this year. Last summer and winter the couple found every sign in just one day. That’s an impressive enough accomplishment when it meant bagging 12 signs, but 20? That seemed like a sign, or eight, too far. Still, with the sun above the horizon for 21 hours, it seemed possible.
It was a logistical challenge as much as anything.
“I started to look at it a week or two before to figure out how we can do it most efficiently,” Leistikow said. With a plan in place for how to drive to each trailhead with as little backtracking as possible, Leistikow and Troyer set out at 3 a.m. on July 3.
The adventure was not without setbacks. Troyer had hurt his shoulder in a cycling accident just days before, but was able to carry on. There were missed signs that had to be backtracked to and the frustrating false hope of finding signs from previous years.
The couple barely missed their goal of hitting every trail between sunrise and sunset, but after 23 hours, 66 miles of biking and hiking, 13,000 feet of elevation gain and 385 miles of driving they found sign number 20 around 1:30 a.m. on July 4.
They’re planning to match their feat again next year. “We’re hoping they don’t up it to like 30 for 40,” Troyer said.
Christy Coats also came up just short of her goal. She didn’t technically find all 20 signs before the challenge ended on Sept. 30. Coats never got her picture with sign 17 on Angel Rocks Trail after it was moved from the Mastodon Trail due to bear activity, but she had already been up Angel Rocks twice earlier in the summer.
A challenge diehard who’s participated every year, Coats was a little discouraged to not get pictures with all 20 signs, but that hasn’t dampened her enthusiasm. “This year my favorite was the Pinnell Mountain Trail. Absolutely gorgeous,” Coats said. “The challenge absolutely encourages me to hike more trails. Every year it has exposed new trails to me that I never knew existed.”
Don Kiely also had to find all 20 signs.
“I’m not gonna call myself an overachiever, but maybe it’s just a higher level of craziness,” Kiely said. During an unusual summer, Kiely said the familiarity of the trails challenge was a relief, “It was great, because even if you went with a group trail hiking, it’s pretty easy to socially distance or you can go by yourself.”
Kiely’s favorite trail was the Mike Kelly Trail in Chena River State Recreation Area, where he initially missed the sign, had to backtrack to it, and ended up doing a 23-mile hike. Needless to say, sign hunting propelled Kiely to put in some extra miles that day.
If you missed out on the challenge, or are just now learning about it, you don’t have to wait until next summer to get in on the action. The winter trails challenge will start in December.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.