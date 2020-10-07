Incumbent Aaron Lojewski has more than enough votes to keep Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat H, while the races for Seats D and E are less certain.
On the Board of Education, incumbent Sean Rice was defeated in a four-way race. He has been on the board for 12 years.
Other candidates who are trailing in a handful of races for the Borough Assembly and school board said they won’t concede until every vote is counted.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said as many as 2,524 ballots are outstanding and will be counted in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers on Tuesday. That includes absentee ballots and questioned ballots.
If election night results hold, Rice will be the only incumbent to lose in the 2020 local elections.
He is not ruling out an attempt to return to the school board next year, he said. He said he has too many nieces and nephews attending public schools to walk away.
“The only time you lose is when you quit, and I don’t plan on quitting,” Rice said. “I’m a little sad but, you know, I am proud of the work I have done.”
April Smith is 1,401 votes ahead of Brianna Gray to replace Rice. Gray said she is waiting until the last votes are counted before accepting defeat.
Brandon Boylan ran for school board Seat G and is 1,999 votes behind his opponent, Maggie Matheson.
“I’m fully aware that things are not looking good,” he said. “I’m emotionally prepared to lose. It looks like I will lose. That said, I mean, I’m just going to wait until every vote is counted.”
Jeffrey Rentzel agreed. He challenged incumbent Tim Doran for school board Seat E and is trailing by 380 votes.
Rentzel is the second-place candidate for borough office with the best chance of gaining enough votes to win next week.
“There are still votes to be counted so there is still hope,” he said. “It’s too close. It’s still open with that many votes left to be counted.”
On the Borough Assembly, Lojewski has a huge cushion of 2,892 votes over his challenger, Ryan VanReenan.
“The math isn’t there for me to win,” said VanReenan, who conceded the race Wednesday and said he congratulates Lojewski.
VanReenan plans to run for Borough Assembly again next year, he said.
The first-time political candidate said he thinks meeting more voters in person would have helped his campaign, which he felt was held back by the coronavirus pandemic.
He added that he is honored and humbled that 5,580 votes went to him.
“That is an amazing experience,” VanReenan said.
The closest assembly race was between incumbent Jimi Cash and former Assemblyman Shaun Tacke for Seat E.
Cash is ahead by 1,808 votes. Tacke said “the odds are not very good” that he’ll catch up once the absentee and questioned ballots are counted but he’s not giving up until every vote gets tallied.
Tammie Wilson, a former assemblywoman and state lawmaker, has a 2,109-vote lead and is the presumed winner of the race for assembly Seat D.
Her main challenger, Donald Crocker, could not be reached for comment.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.