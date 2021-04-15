From food security to job searching and health, homelessness puts a strain on more than a living situation. Thanks to a new outreach program, homeless people in Fairbanks can apply for food stamps, Medicaid and unemployment, restore their birth certificates and ID cards, and sign up for housing, counseling and job search programs.
A local nonprofit organization, Bridge, received for the second year in a row a $75,000 grant for the Encampment Outreach Program that coordinates service deliveries to people living in encampments around Fairbanks. Last year, the project supported 47 encampment visits and served 137 people, 60% of whom suffered from chronic alcohol or drug addiction and 40% from a mental illness.
“We take services to the camps and engage people there to meet their needs in whatever way possible,” said Linda Setterberg, director of Bridge.
For Pete, a homeless Fairbanks resident in his 50s who asked not to use his last name, Bridge, as well as shelter provided by the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, was a way to get back on his feet.
“It wasn’t just the need for a shelter or not just that I was not financially sound. It was a multitude of things, overwhelming and very embarrassing to me,” he said. “I didn’t have a clue where to start and how to address those needs. The Bridge and the Mission helped me take back that individual pride in myself and pursue sustainability and self-reliance to manage my life.”
Pete explained that when he came to Bridge, he saw how various programs worked together. Encampment outreach, supported employment and peer support specialists coordinate long-term resources such as stable housing and substance abuse treatment when those are needed. But what they also offer is support for people’s acute, immediate needs.
For example, when Pete arrived at Fairbanks in the fall, he desperately needed boots. Bridge contacted him to Love Inc. which provided that piece of clothing to Pete — as well as socks, underwear and toiletries. On another note, he said he felt lost in how to find food resources, use local transportation and navigate services offered through websites. Bridge provided help there as well.
The program funding for last year was used to replace seven ID cards and four birth certificates, to buy fuel for the heaters and stoves in encampments, as well as to provide people backpacks stuffed with gloves, hats, toothbrushes, flashlights and other essential items, according to Bridge’s year-end report.
“It’s the little things that are big things to them; little things that most of us take for granted,” program coordinator Lysbeth Skelly said. “If you can sit down and help them get their food stamps and their IDs because you can navigate the computer for them, it builds their self-confidence, and before you know, they are building their way back to something that they are proud of,” she said.
Finding and navigating modern technology is necessary for receiving basic services, but can be difficult for homeless people, especially if they just came out of years of incarceration, Skelly explained.
“Using a phone is not always easy for them; navigating a computer is not easy for them,” she said. “They need someone who takes time to sit down with them to do those things — that gives them a leg up and a way to work back into normalcy, where they can learn all those little things. And that’s also the connection: the connection builds hope, and hope is what we need more of.”
Getting the legal paperwork in order and taking care of basic needs is a necessary step for homeless people, former program coordinator Brynn Butler said.
“When you are out there, you’re running on survival instincts,” she said. “You only start to change when you have stability.”
For Pete, that meant that before applying for jobs, he needed a home.
“I needed a place where I could be safe and warm before I pursue other opportunities,” he said.
Last year, out of our 137 clients served by the program, at least 25 decided to enter the Rescue Mission or were placed in permanent housing.
“This outreach will give those experiencing chronic homelessness in the Fairbanks area consistent opportunities to engage in both services and housing opportunities to end their chronic homeless status,” said Allison Biastock, chief communications officer for the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, which awarded the grant to Bridge.
While visiting encampments is the essential part of the outreach program, the Bridge staff also meets the population they serve in warming centers and soup kitchens, such as Golden Heart Angels in Motion’s weekly lunches.
“That’s where I get to meet these people and build a bond with them, which later allows the Bridge to put ourselves as a resource to really make a difference,” she said. “Between all of us, we are making a great difference.”
What makes it easier to build that bond is the fact that Bridge employs people who have lived experience, relatable for those they serve
“It’s an interesting process doing this work. I get to say, ‘Hey, I was there; you might not do it the way I did but I can tell you that there is a path forward,” Butler said. “At the end of the day, they need somebody to believe in them. I believed in them until they believed in themselves.”
Homeless Fairbanks residents can reach out for help by calling Bridge at 907-374-2905 and asking for Tundra Greenstreet.
Bridge partners with Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition, Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Fairbanks Native Association, Angels in Motion, Rapid Rehousing at The Fairbanks Rescue Mission, No Limits, Breadline and numerous other community agencies.
