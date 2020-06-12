Updated 6:26 p.m.: It's not quite the $1,000 that Alaskans were expecting, but it's close — $992. That's the amount of this year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, which is being distributed three months early this year.
Alaskans who have chosen to receive their dividend by direct deposit can expect the money to be in their account on or shortly after July 1. Everyone else will have to wait for the check to be delivered by regular mail starting July 1.
The Alaska Department of Revenue announced the actual dividend amount and payment details Friday.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced last month that he was ordering the early release of the dividend in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're in extraordinary times," he said at the time. "We need to make sure that the people of Alaska have cash in their hands to help with this economy. I can't think of a better time to do it than now."
The Legislature approved a $1,000 dividend in March. The amount to be distributed in July is less because of required legislation appropriations.
Dividend applications that have not been determined by June 19 will be paid out monthly by check or direct deposit beginning July 23, according to the Friday announcement by the Department of Revenue.
Alaskans last received a dividend below $1,000 in 2013, when the annual payment from the state's oil wealth fund was $900. Since then, the dividend has been reduced from the formula laid out in state law several times because of the state's large budget deficits — once unilaterally by former Gov. Bill Walker, twice by Walker and the Legislature together, and now twice by the Legislature and Dunleavy.
Dunleavy has consistently argued that Alaskans should be paid a full dividend in accordance with the statutory formula.
A bipartisan House-Senate working group, created by the Legislature in 2019, submitted its 41-page report about the future of the dividend. It presented three options:
• Paying a dividend in accordance with existing state law. Recent dividends would have been an estimated $3,000.
• Paying a fixed annual dividend of $1,600.
• Paying a dividend that is calculated after appropriations have been made for the next fiscal year’s operating and capital budgets, whose combined funding sources would include permanent fund earnings as allowed under a 2018 law.
A notice on the website of the Permanent Fund Dividend Division about this year's early payout urges Alaskans not to call division offices.
"We are asking for patience. Currently, our technicians are working diligently on the eligibility determinations for Alaskans," it reads. "The same technicians who work eligibility also answer phones; therefore, we have had to reduce phone resources to steadily determine eligibility. Because of this, we ask that you please refrain from calling the division at this time."
Additional information is available at the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division's website.
