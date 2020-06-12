Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an agreement with the Gulkana Village Council and Ahtna Inc. this week to return Gulkana’s traditional gravesite to its people nearly 80 years after the area was developed.
The agreement, which follows decades of efforts to reconvey the cemetery to Gulkana Village, will see the state sell various pieces of land to Ahtna for $300,000. The agreement will also remove an easement for a portion of the Richardson Highway and establish another easement that will allow public access to the river that doesn’t impede upon the cemetery.
The agreement, signed Wednesday, begins “the process of correcting this injustice — one that has persisted for far too long,” Dunleavy said in a news release.
“Thanks to the hard work of all of you here today, the traditional grounds of the Gulkana people will be reoccupied,” he continued. “And while it took far too long to get here, it’s my hope that today marks a positive new chapter for the people of Gulkana. I thank you for giving me a chance to work with you and look forward to implementing our agreement as quickly as possible.”
In 1943, the Alaska Road Commission built a bridge across the Gulkana River, dividing the village of Gulkana and its ceametery and making uninhabitable portions of land that the Ahtna people had lived on for centuries. The bridge was constructed mere feet from the cemetery and, according to the office of the governor, “in the last 75 years, people have trespassed through the sacred burial grounds to gain access to the river, desecrating gravesites.”
Various efforts have been made to reconvey the land. In December 2018, an agreement between the state and the village council was made during the Walker administration, but it never came to fruition. The agreement signed on Wednesday revokes Walker’s agreement and returns land developed without the permission of the Ahtna people roughly 77 years ago.
The agreement returns a number of lots, including the traditional gravesite, and removes the state’s easement for a portion of the Richardson Highway. The agreement also “commits the state of Alaska to work with Gulkana Village and Ahtna to protect the gravesite” by doing things like establishing an easement at the nearby boat launch site to allow the public alternative access to the river.
“Our elders have worked tirelessly for decades to get this land back, and many have since passed on before being able to witness this resolution,” said Eileen L. Ewan, Gulkana Village Council president, in a news release. “Our elders told us to ‘Never give up.’ The cemetery and former village lands have always been invaluable to our people. We thank the Lord for hearing our prayers and are grateful for the return of our lands.
“It will bring healing to our people and restore an important connection to the history of the village,” she said. “We are very thankful for the Ahtna board of directors and staff who have worked diligently with us towards this endeavor.”
Speaking in 2018, then-Gov. Bill Walker called his agreement “not just a land transaction, but a step towards righting a historical wrong.”
