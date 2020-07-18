The Interior Gas Utility on Friday began moving two 75,000-gallon storage tanks from South Fairbanks to its new North Pole storage facility.
IGU General Manager Dan Britton called the move a milestone in the utility’s goal of offering natural gas service in North Pole this winter.
The 150,000-gallon natural gas storage site is being constructed near a former oil refinery in North Pole. It is scheduled to be completed in late September.
The IGU is a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, established in 2012. The goal is to provide natural gas, a low-cost, clean-burning fuel to more residents in the borough. So far, about 150 homes and businesses in Fairbanks and North Pole are on track to connect to natural gas this year.
The expansion of storage facilities was a key step.
“When we look back at where we were a year ago compared to where we are now, we are greatly encouraged that even with the turmoil of COVID-19 we are able to continue to move forward with bringing access of cleaner burning natural gas to our community for both Fairbanks and North Pole homes and businesses,” IGU Board Chair Steve Haagenson said in a news release Friday.
The completion of its 5.25 million-gallon storage facility in Fairbanks last year gives IGU a more secure supply and the ability to offer natural gas to thousands more homes and businesses. It will be a backup source for the North Pole storage facility. IGU is taking applications for residential and commercial services in North Pole and Fairbanks.
